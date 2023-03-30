See how your stars are going to be aligned this Thursday, 30 March 2023. Aries are going to be in a compassionate and sweet mood today. The words of Taurus are going to be very impactful on their community. Gemini will be able to maintain their sense of strength without removing their sensitive nature. Cancer will be supported by the spirit realm. Today’s cosmic climate will help Leo in releasing any negative thing in their life that has been weighing on their shoulders. Virgo will see an increase in your popularity. Libra will feel motivated to pursue their ambitions and dreams.

Let’s look at how this Thursday is going to remain for you:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): You are going to be in a compassionate and sweet mood today. Nurture yourself by indulging in meditation or breathwork, and allow yourself to release internal stress. You may see surprises in the areas of love and money. You will feel a shift later that will put you in a creative mood. Try not to spend too much time on electronic device, otherwise you can fall off the right track.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): Your words are going to be very impactful on your community this morning. Your online commentary can receive a lot of attention, so make sure that you keep a positive message. The current cosmic climate will encourage you to follow your heart. You will feel a shift later that will bring peace in your domestic life.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): You will be able to maintain your sense of strength without removing your sensitive nature. Today is ideal for breaking bad habits and unhealthy patterns. But make sure that you approach your ambitions with an appreciation for the goals you have achieved so far.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): You will be supported by the spirit realm this morning. Embrace today’s cosmic climate by indulging in meditation before you go about your day. You will be inspired to help your community via financial contributions or volunteer work.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): Today’s cosmic climate will help you in releasing any negative thing in your life that has been weighing on your shoulders. You are going to find surprises in your career and your path towards success will be revolutionised. The energy around you will elevate. This is an ideal time for you to prioritise your needs.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): You will see an increase in your popularity this morning. The current cosmic climate will provide you extra grace. Your benevolent nature will push you to spread kindness throughout your community. Your ability to manifest will be enhanced this afternoon. Consider spending your time in solitude this evening, as you are put in a more private mood by today’s vibes.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): You will feel motivated to pursue your ambitions and dreams today. The current vibes will allow you to remove the feelings of stress or urgency. You may form new partnerships and intimate bonds later in the afternoon. Try to explore your neighbourhood in the evening, as the universe asks you to embrace your community.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): You are going to look at things in an artistic way this morning. Make sure that you pay attention to your inspiring ideas as you go about your day. Plan to spend some time with your significant other later in the day. You will be able to remove any negativity in your life that has been weighing you down.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): You can witness breakthroughs in your life later in the day. Today’s cosmic climate will bring rewards to you for all the hard work you have done. You will find yourself becoming more philosophical later in the day.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): Today is perfect for expressing what’s truly in your heart. Let your loved ones come to know how much they really mean to you. Later in the day, you will be surrounded by a creative and playful energy.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): Try to appreciate your surroundings as you go about your day. Consider opening up to your significant other and let your heart be filled with love. Later in the day, the cosmic climate will bless you with a romantic energy, making it ideal to indulge in some flirting with your lover.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): Consider embracing art and fashion that distinguishes you from the rest. Later in the day, your focus will move towards your to-do list. So, make sure that you get organised with your agenda.