See how your stars are going to align on Sunday, 30 July 2023. Cancer shall remain associated with spirituality. Leo should get serious about personal or professional work. Virgo should allow their heart to express itself. Libra should act responsibly this Sunday. Today’s cosmic climate will encourage Scorpio to not get frustrated easily.

Let’s see how this Sunday unfolds for you:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): The day shall remind you the importance of boundaries. Remember that these sentiments apply to yourself as well as others. Be mindful to divide your energy with both personal and professional goals in mind. Get organised to unfold a smooth path for the future.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): You will shine within social situations without revealing too much of yourself. These vibes may also put you in the mood for socialising, so be sure to invest in people and locations that align with your beliefs.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): Your negotiation powers will benefit from a cosmic boost this morning. These vibes can help elevate your professional standing, and you may want to get a head start on any important emails that need to be sent out for work. If you start feeling off, consider taking a step back socially to lay low from home.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): The day shall promote spirituality and mysticism, marking the perfect time to add more structure to your religious practices. The cosmic climate shall remind you to stay focused on the present as well, lest you lose track of reality. A rush of good vibes will find you this evening by elevating your social standing while sharpening your wits.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): The day shall ask you to get serious about any personal or professional work that lies ahead. Luckily, taking care of chores and strategising will have a positive effect on you, so don’t shy away from these activities.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): You should feel stable within yourself and your most important relationships this morning. These vibes also pair well with creating art and allowing your heart to express itself. Meanwhile, the cosmic climate shall unify your mind, body, and spirit while also bringing a little luck your way.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): The stars will ask you to tidy up your space, tackle to-do lists, and act responsibly this Sunday. Meanwhile, you should also be mindful of your screen time right now, as electronic devices will distract you easily.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): The day’s vibes pair well with passion projects and making art. Try not to get frustrated if your visions don’t translate exactly as you’d hoped.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): Spending time in nature will help you better understand yourself this morning. These vibes pair well with sorting through your emotions, though you may also feel called to nurture the ones you adore. You should also watch out for passive-aggressive comments, taking care not to respond to anyone who is intentionally pushing your buttons.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): The day’s vibes will bring your voice a soft yet authoritative energy, making it the perfect time to draw lines, hold serious conversations, and advocate for yourself. Meanwhile, be on guard for manipulative or gaslighting behaviours in others. An abundance of sweetness will find you this evening granting a fierce belief in self.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): The stars will ask you to slow down and reflect this morning. These vibes pair well with solitude and experiencing the great outdoors, so be sure to direct your focus accordingly. Watch out for confusion within financial and romantic matters. Luckily, the ambiance will improve this evening, perfect for laying low from the comfort of home with those you know you can trust.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): Rather than searching for community through your screens, use this energy as an excuse to explore your environment. Good vibes flow this evening, nudging you to have a bit of fun before bed.