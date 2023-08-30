See how your stars are going to align on Wednesday, 30 August 2023. Today, people across India celebrate Raksha Bandhan, marking the pure bond among siblings. On this day, Cancer should check in with their communication habits. Leo shall have little patience for non-serious situations. Virgo will have opportunities to create structure today. Libra should shed unhealthy habits. Today’s cosmic climate will encourage Scorpio to center their day accordingly.

Let’s see how this Wednesday unfolds for you:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): The cosmic climate shall help you stay composed and in control while swimming through the depths of your soul. Just try not to overwhelm yourself with thoughts, that may threaten to bring out the perfect course-corrector within. Plan for solitude as it would be easy to become emotionally depleted in the company of others.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): You may experience a desire to help others and this will lead you to invest emotionally in the people you encounter today. Just remember to implement healthy boundaries, especially if you start to feel taken advantage of or emotionally depleted.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): The cosmic climate shall put you in a steady yet sensitive mood today. Though you’ll be eager for emotional exchange, a desire to remain composed and professional will help you navigate these unstable vibes.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): Take a moment to connect with the divine while bringing structure to your practice, reminding you that even meditation requires discipline. Check in with your communication habits as it would be easy to shut down without realising it.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): The cosmic climate will leave you with little patience for people or situations you’re not seriously invested in. Consider how you hope to grow as this will ask you to bring structure to the path towards transformation.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): The day shall bring forth opportunities to create structure in your most valued relationships though you may need to take initiative when working on strengthening bonds. However, you may want to avoid discussions around commitment taking time to fully decide how you feel before moving forward in a serious way.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): Be mindful of supporting your physical self with plenty of water, rest, and nutritious foods today. Meanwhile, try not to shut down especially if loved ones are trying to get through. Set intentions to shed unhealthy habits, asking you to make space for better choices.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): The morning brings good tidings your way today. The cosmic climate is all about leaning into friendship, fun, and your passions, so be sure to center your day accordingly. Check in with your aspirations that may be reminding you that it’s okay to set goals that are ego-based.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): You’ll notice your heart opening and asking you to get in touch with your emotions. The day’s vibes shall pair well with nurturing your feelings and the relationships you value most, investing in the health of your private life.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): Use the day’s energy as a motivation to check in with your friends, especially those who have been having a hard time. Just remember to implement healthy boundaries, urging you to save energy for your own goals and interests.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): The day shall put you in a grounded and emotional headspace. Although it is important to implement healthy boundaries as a way to stay centered.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): Your empathic abilities will be heightened right now, making it important that you remember to protect your aura. This cosmic climate can also help you step closer to success, so be sure to pay attention to major aspirations.