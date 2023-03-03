Here is what the day has in store for you on Friday, 3 March 2023. Aries may find it tough to concentrate on their tasks due to stress and lack of self-care.

Taurus will be a bit distracted today. Gemini should avoid miscommunication. Leo are going to feel exceptionally bored with their routine this morning. Libra could find it tough to be in control of their emotions this Friday.

For Scorpio, some self-care is on the cards. Sagittarius may feel more optimistic and generous today. Capricorn will be able to shake off their negative outlook soon. Aquarius will be able to restore harmony to their personal life. Pisces must avoid comparing themselves to others.

Here is how Friday will go for you:

Aries (21 March – 19 April):

You may find it difficult to get up and go about your day this morning. Lack of self-care and stress may cause you to struggle in your tasks. Fortunately, you will start to feel more energised later. Consider spending your Friday night on self-care.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May):

Your mind may be a little distracted this Friday. Consider spending some time on meditation and spirituality. You will feel energised as you get in a nurturing mood, making it ideal for you to heal your emotional wounds. Be careful of tension at home or matters related to the heart this evening.