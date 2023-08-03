See how your stars are going to align on Thursday, 3 August 2023. Cancer should keep tabs on connection with the universe. Leo should remain guarded. Virgo should draw healthy boundaries. Libra should consider taking a social media breather. Today’s cosmic climate will encourage Scorpio to focus on personal interests.

Let’s see how this Thursday unfolds for you:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): You’ll be protective of your own heart and mind today. Don’t feel guilty about needing to keep certain truths to yourself, but try not to shut others out without explanation. These vibes can also bring luck to your finances, ushering in opportunities you may have looked over in the past.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): You’ll be especially aware of societal boundaries within your sphere today. Luckily, you’ll be in a unique position to win over gatekeepers. Sweetness will surround you this evening, bringing a lucky and optimistic energy your way.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): Don’t be afraid to enjoy your success this morning. Opportunities to elevate your status may also come into play, though you’ll need to present yourself as strong and composed. Watch out for miscommunications that may set you back while taking care not to let your emotions rule you.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): Remember that it’s important to set boundaries with your intuition. These vibes are perfect for learning how to tune out energy that doesn’t belong to you, so you can keep tabs on your own spirituality and connection with the universe. Keep your eyes peeled for signs from beyond but remember to take each synchronicity with a grain of salt.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): The day shall ask you to remain guarded when it comes to those you don’t fully trust. Though it’s important to showcase vulnerability to grow relationships, remember to take these steps slowly. Good vibes flow tonight, helping you make headway within your goals and the path toward personal success.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): The day’s vibes are perfect for creating healthy boundaries, as doing so is sure to strengthen important bonds. A flirtatious energy may also come into play so try not to act shy when your latest crush rolls around. Be mindful to ground, taking care to prioritize harmony within your heart and mind.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): Your efficient and responsible nature will shine through this morning. Consider taking a social media breather or screen cleanse, lest you become disconnected from your to-do lists. Just watch out for underlying irritation tonight.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): Bring structure to your creative visions this morning. Even if you don’t have time to execute your artistic notions fully, simply taking notes can provide the accountability needed to see them through at a later date. Watch out for drama online and in the news, focusing instead on personal interests.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): Your home will run like a well-oiled machine this morning. If there are any new rules you’ve been thinking of establishing, now would be a good time to inform your housemates. Try not to engage in professional gossip, understanding that what you hear may not be based on truth.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): Your lips will be sealed early this morning. Utilise these vibes for processing emotions, though you may require some space in order to do so. Consider communing with a higher power while keeping your eyes open for messages from beyond. Avoid spilling secrets and consider building trust before divulging sensitive truths.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): Your financial sense will benefit from a cosmic boost today. Unfortunately, stress could come into play if you share finances with a romantic or business partner. If you find yourself disagreeing over money matters, consider presenting your point in an organised manner.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): The structures you’ve set for yourself will also come into focus, making it important to acknowledge where you could use more discipline. Watch out for disharmony within your heart and mind while taking care to prioritize balance if conflict finds you. The cosmic energy shall elevate this evening promising to amplify your voice.