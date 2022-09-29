Interested to know about your fortune today? Here is what the day will look like. Aries should meditate today. They will shine at work if they concentrate on problem-solving and teamwork. Geminis will experience steamy connections, creative freedom, and romantic encounters for the next several weeks. Most of the zodiac signs need to focus on themselves and meditate. They also need to focus on professional growth. Libras will be able to methodically sort through their psyche and bring comfort and stability to their soul. Scorpios will be filled with grace and compassion. Capricorns will grow professionally.

Check what’s in store for you this Thursday, 29 September:

Aries: (21 March – 19 April): You will be blessed with romance, grace, and beauty for the next several weeks. You will be experiencing surreal yet mystical energy around you. It will be good for you to meditate. There will be an opportunity to shine at work especially if you concentrate on problem-solving and teamwork.

Taurus: (20 April – 20 May): You will focus on nurturing your mind/body connection throughout the next several weeks. At the start of your day, you will experience playful and romantic energy. You may get recognition for your unique ideas and artistic expression. The day is ideal for flirtation, creativity, and releasing your inhibitions. You will be in an optimistic headspace as the day ends.

Gemini: (21 May – 20 June): Get ready to experience steamy connections, creative freedom, and romantic encounters for the next several weeks. This planetary placement will motivate and allure you. So make sure to fall into love and beauty whenever feasible.

Cancer: (21 June- 22 July): You will be experiencing domestic bliss this morning, giving rise to the sentiment that home is where the heart is. You will be nurturing yourself and your space in the next several weeks, make sure that you schedule plenty of downtimes to unwind.

Leo: (23 July- 23 August): Your mind will be lighter and in a more love-oriented place for the next several weeks. You should write poetry and express your emotions, and flirt to your heart’s content as the stars encourage you to embrace romance and grace. You will be reminded of the importance of strength and perseverance. Playful energy will surround you later tonight.

Virgo: (24 August- 22 September): You’ll embrace luxury, make money and be a manifesting machine. This is an ideal day for treating yourself, exploring new arts, and padding your bank account, as the stars motivate you to form healthy connections with the material realms. This cosmic climate will help in bringing clarity to your psyche especially when it is related to matters of the heart, allowing you to be sorted and communicate your emotions effectively.

Libra: (23 September – 22 October): The cosmic climate will be in your favour. You will be blessed with an irresistible charm that can help you make way for your manifestation goals. You will be able to methodically sort through your psyche and bring comfort and stability to your soul. You will be full of optimism and inspiration as the day comes to an end.

Scorpio: (23 October – 22 November): Your soul will be filled with grace and compassion which will bring major healing to your heart and mind. You should be open to accepting blessings and love. There will be a boost to your charm and confidence, which will help you create long-lasting impressions.

Sagittarius: (23 November- 21 December): There will be love in your social sphere for the next several weeks. The vibes will be perfect for giving back to your community, which will increase your popularity and could even lead to a new romantic interest. You will be motivated to work behind the scenes for your professional ambitions. Later at night, you will be encouraged to come out of your shell and then step into the limelight.

Capricorn: (22 December – 19 January): Good things will be coming to your career in the next few weeks. You should focus more on building your connections and expanding your network. Your conversation skills will improve and bring optimism to your heart.

Aquarius: (20 January – 18 February): A spiritual and magical energy will be blessing your love life. The cosmic climate will help you tap into your personal power and negotiate for professional opportunities and an increase in pay, so do not be afraid to have a conversation with your boss about your professional progress.

Pisces: (19 February – 20 March): Your romantic life will be more intense and will see a change in the next few weeks. Your mind will be compassionate and philosophical as the day continues. You should open up and express your unique perspectives. There will be new possibilities in your professional life and you will obviously be more optimistic about it.

