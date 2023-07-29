See how your stars are going to align on Saturday, 29 July 2023.

Cancer could find electronic devices more distracting than usual. Leo should be mindful of their desires. Virgo should give time to self-care. Libra should be cautious of blurting out everything. Today’s cosmic climate will encourage Scorpio to stay grounded in each moment.

Let’s see how this Saturday unfolds for you:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): You should wake up feeling optimistic this morning. However, a passionate yet confusing energy could cause you to feel slightly out of sorts later in the day. Try to remember that even good vibes can be deceptive ones, so be sure to keep your wits about you.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): The day shall usher in healing dreams from beyond the veil. The time when just before evening rolls in shall encourage you to step away from your screens in order to enjoy your home and the people that fill it. Use this energy to catch up on chores, cook a delicious meal, or have a game night with your family.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): It may be difficult to focus on one thing at a time. Though you are known for your excellent multi-tasking skills, try not to do too much at once. A flirty energy takes hold just before evening, helping you escape from everyday stress when you embrace love and release control.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): Your electronic devices could be more distracting than usual today. The day shall put you in generous spirits, though you should avoid overspending. You will sense a shift helping you build solid foundations with the special people in your life throughout the next two days.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): The day shall remind you to be careful what you wish for. A desire to achieve great things motivates you to constantly take on more, though these vibes suggest your workload could become unmanageable if you don’t create stable personal structures.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): You may feel as though the universe is acting strangely or playing tricks on you this morning. Consider carving out some alone time in the name of self-care when evening rolls in.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): Try not to blurt out everything you think this morning. Your words could reach much further than you think, which could change how others view you if you don’t keep a positive message. You will sense a shift tonight, putting you in a protective yet nurturing mood that’s perfect for embracing the comforts of home.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): The day shall give you a chance to reclaim order though you will want to take care to stay grounded in each moment. Meanwhile, try breaking free from patterns that aren’t serving you.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): Be on guard for disruptions to your schedule this morning. The day shall bring forth new creative ideas that can help reshape your identity. If there are any new hobbies or art forms you have been meaning to experiment with, now is the time.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): The universe will zap your heart with some healing vibes. Unfortunately, things may not seem simple as evening rolls in, threatening to trigger manipulative tendencies within yourself and others.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): Don’t feel responsible to play peacekeeper if you are not up to the task, as others may turn on you in the process. Try not to disconnect from your surroundings as evening settles in though romance and the pursuit of personal harmony can help ground you in the present.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): The day shall ask you to set healthy boundaries and support your mental health. A hazy yet fanciful energy will take hold as evening washes in though you may need to find focus within to appreciate what’s happening around you. Do not forget to plan for your financial future.