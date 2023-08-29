See how your stars are going to align on Tuesday, 29 August 2023. Cancer shouldn’t overshare secrets with less trustworthy. Leo should reclaim a sense of individualism. Virgo should plan well. Libra should watch out for stubborn behaviours. Today’s cosmic climate will encourage Scorpio to catch up on to-do lists.

Let’s see how this Tuesday unfolds for you:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): Take a moment to ground in your surroundings before turning to emails, social media feeds, and the news today. Do not hesitate to assume leadership roles, later in the day, if it’ll bring others together. Pull back from your electronics later tonight as it would be easy to disconnect from the beauty around you.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): Try not to take on more than you can handle this morning. Though you may feel stable with where you’re at, putting more responsibility on your plate could feel overwhelming. Try to sneak away for a few moments of solitude as this would offer healing when you sit with your heart and mind.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): Starting your day off with breathwork, meditation, or journaling. This cosmic climate can bring enlightenment to your mind, strengthening your intuition and ability to connect with the divine. Consider seeking spiritual connection as this shall put you in the mood for philosophical conversation.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): Be mindful of who you confide secrets in today. Though you’ll be in the mood to connect with others, try not to overshare with anyone who hasn’t fully earned your trust. Look for opportunities to advocate for yourself as this shall provide opportunities to heal when you step into your sense of authority.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): The cosmic climate shall ask you to create healthy boundaries within your closest relationships. Though you tend to stay open with those who have won your heart, the day asks you to reclaim a sense of individualism and privacy.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): You’ll dream big and this shall open you up to divine inspiration and a fierce sense of optimism. Unfortunately, poor planning could cause these ambitions to fall flat, making it important that you find ways to ground your visions in reality.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): The day shall bring along an elevating aura, blessing you with plenty of talent and charisma. Try not to hold to negative influences in your life. The cosmic climate shall provide opportunities to heal when you open your heart to love or practice self-care. Watch out for power struggles or stubborn behaviors threatening to trigger conflict.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): The day shall bring forth an expansive energy to your heart. It may be difficult to contain your emotions right now, whether you’re feeling downtrodden or elevated. Luckily, the cosmic climate is perfect for catching up on to-do lists and personal errands, so be sure to let your efficient side take the lead.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): Do yourself a favor and draft a to-do list to help you stay on task, as it would be easy to get distracted or become disorganised. The cosmic climate shall encourage you to have some fun while embracing friendship.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): Do your best to stay grounded while finding ways to elevate your confidence, taking small yet brave steps to propel forward. Good vibes flow later in the afternoon, helping your emotions to level out.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): The day shall bring along extreme situations and it may be difficult to control your emotions under this cosmic climate, especially if you start to feel defensive or disrespected. It will also be important to keep tabs on your own mood, even when others aren’t actively triggering you.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): An innovative energy may be experienced today. Consider keeping a pen and paper nearby, as it would be easy to forget even the most brilliant of ideas once the initial spark begins to fade. Consider heading outside for some much-needed solitude later in the afternoon, offering healing through nature’s supportive touch.