See how your stars are going to align on Wednesday, 28 June 2023.

Let’s see how this Wednesday unfolds for you:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): The cosmic climate will put you in a humble yet serious mood, helping you get rid of any negative emotion like stress, grief, or drama. Good vibes will continue to flow, encouraging you to nurture most intimate dynamics through the art of conversation and emotional exchange. Maintain reasonable boundaries without closing off. A reminder to follow your passions and practice self-care.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): Today’s morning air will be all about harmonious and sweet energy. Good vibes shall carry forth flirty vibes to the table, perfect for a conversation with latest crush. A rare grand trine will encourage you to lead with an open heart, introduce yourself to new friends, and appreciate the ones you love.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): Wake up feeling energized and ready to work. Although an immediate recognition might not be followed, the work you do now will pay off down the line. By afternoon, you shall feel a stabilizing energy while encouraging you to ask for help if you need it. You will have opportunities to smooth out conflict and heal within your social sphere, so don’t be afraid to speak honestly.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): Observe a confidence boost today. Lean into your social side but avoid someone whom you don’t share a good rapport with. A burst of auspicious energy will surround you this afternoon, marking the perfect excuse to be bold. You will enjoy several healing opportunities when you value your worth and request to be treated in accordance with it.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): Get in touch with your emotions today. Try not to fight back tears if you are in need of a good cry. A transformative energy will rule the table, coming as a perfect excuse for stepping into roles or opportunities forming behind the scenes.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): Bring thoughtfulness to your words, especially where intimate relationships, new connections, and business matters are concerned. By afternoon, a flirtatious energy will come to the table that’s perfect for letting down guards at a comfortable pace. By evening, feel a cleansing energy that can help you heal wounds.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): The cosmic energy shall help you ground and appreciate the beauty that surrounds you. Lean into these vibes by embracing luxury, and creating stable foundations for your mind, body, and soul to operate. Look out for new opportunities within your financial and career realms, ensuring professional competency. A new admirer may reveal themselves through the act of flirting.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): The cosmic climate will ask you to lead with an open heart, and your intuition will also benefit from a boost when you engage the mystic within. An elevated confidence and extra luck shall be in your direction, so be sure to fight for your hopes and dreams. Adjust your views around work to get organized in your quest for success.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): You will find yourself in a secretive mood today. Nurture your heart, body, and mind along with finding time for solitude. By evening, you shall find an intimate tone ideal for confiding in your most trusted allies. If you’ve been hoping to peel back the layers within a relationship, this energy can help you do so.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): Feel the community’s love and support towards you. Lean into these vibes by sharing ideas, showcasing your work, and stepping into the limelight, as people will be eager to lift you up. Good vibes will continue to flow, creating stable foundations within your social sphere. Kindly release emotions that no longer serve you.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): Follow your heart within professional matters. This cosmic climate could lead to new opportunities, especially when you operate in the spirit of teamwork and community. Good vibes will flow, asking you to invest in your health and the pursuit of success. Do not forget to prioritize balance and create healthy expectations for yourself.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): You’ll wake up as a darling of the universe. This cosmic climate is sure to have a lucky and spiritual effect on you, so be sure to operate from a place of faith while keeping an open mind. Good vibes continue to flow helping you implement healthy structures that will boost your confidence on the path toward success.

