See how your stars are going to align on Friday, 28 July 2023. Cancer should keep a close eye on their mood. Leo should avoid power struggles. Libra should be mindful to back meaningful words with actions. Today’s cosmic climate will encourage Scorpio to be mindful of whom they socialise with.

Let’s see how this Friday unfolds for you:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): Just be mindful to pace yourself as the day might threaten to take some of the wind from your sails. You will sense a shift mid-afternoon, helping you reclaim a sense of order and efficiency. Be on guard for too much of a good thing especially if spending money is involved.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): The cosmic climate shall ask you to direct your focus towards the relationships that matter most. Though escaping into your screens may seem more appealing than facing what’s in your heart, avoid the temptation to run away from your own truth. Watch out for disorganisation, hurt egos, and diminished energy levels.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): The day’s tension could trigger conflict within your household and romantic relationships. You will sense a shift later in the day, redirecting your focus toward domestic duties and the comforts of home. Journaling intuitive thoughts may also come in handy throughout the coming weeks as they guide you while sharpening your empathic and telepathic abilities.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): A whimsical vibe will greet you this morning. These vibes pair well with pursuing your dreams while staying grounded, making it important that you believe in yourself without getting lost in a fantasy. Watch out for disorganisation and miscommunications and be mindful to keep a close eye on your mood.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): You should feel vibrant and outgoing today. However, jealousy or territorial tendencies may come out in yourself and others, making it important that you avoid power struggles. Don’t let anyone keep you down as afternoon rolls in while being mindful to keep a positive attitude and strong sense of self-worth.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): The day shall bring a heavy yet healing energy to the table that may require a small time out from loved ones in the name of solitude. Your emotions get a little unpredictable but try not to lash out at others if your nerves feel fried.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): Focus on not only what you can do for your community, but what your community can do for you. While you may feel moved to stand on your platform, be mindful to back these words up with meaningful actions, especially if you hope to set a good example.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): You may feel as though you are being forced to choose between your artistic and professional sides this morning. While it’s important to embrace creativity, try not to jeopardize the solid occupational foundations you have built. Be mindful of who you socialise with.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): The cosmic climate may leave you feeling disconnected emotionally, though the stars grant permission to temporarily escape into your hopes and dreams. Watch out for roadblocks especially where professional ambitions and creative projects are concerned.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): Your mind may bounce around a bit in the very early hours. These vibes will remind you that sacrifice is necessary to create change, though a fear of the unknown could cause you to hold back. The sector of your chart that governs spirituality shall be active and the universe will be eager to guide and inspire you.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): The day shall act as a reminder that you alone are responsible for staying away from negative influences. Stay on guard against hasty decision-making. You will sense a shift later in the day, bringing new depths to your conversations throughout the coming weeks as the stars conspire to fill your life with more meaningful and intimate bonds.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): Try not to exhaust yourself fighting against obstacles or roadblocks that won’t budge. You’ll continue to sense resistance especially within matters of the heart and personal balance. If it’s been a while since you slowed down to find your centre, now might be a good time to schedule your next self-care day.