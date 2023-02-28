This is how your stars are going to be aligned today, 28 February 2023. The energy around Aries is going to be sleepy today, clouding their judgement. Taurus should be careful about the content they consume. Gemini will be getting distracted. Cancer may see unpleasant dreams in the early morning that will be hard to shake off. Leo have to be careful about the drama and bullies online. Virgo may feel like they have fallen behind when it comes to self-care. Libra may receive mixed signals from the other side that are hard to understand. Pisces will find it hard to make it out of bed due to a sleepy energy this morning.

Have a look at how your day is going to unfold today, 27 February 2023:

Aries (21 March – 19 April):

The energy around you is going to be sleepy today, clouding your judgement. Fortunately, you will have the opportunity to get back clarity in the afternoon. You need to focus on topics that are interesting or mentally challenging. You will feel good vibes in the evening, and you will be able to have success via connections and friends. You will sense a shift later, and your sensitivity will be heightened.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May):

Be careful about the content you consume this morning. Today’s cosmic climate may hurt your psyche, particularly if you see disheartening news stories or vapid social media posts. Fortunately, you are going to seek ways to set boundaries with yourself and the outside world with the arrival of afternoon. You will find your focus shifting towards reaching professional goals this evening. You should seek ways to stimulate your mind later, as your curious nature is triggered.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June):

You will be getting distracted easily this morning, so make sure that you maintain a low profile amongst your colleagues. Fortunately, your spirit will be uplifted this afternoon. You should show some respect to your spiritual side as evening arrives. You will be reminded by the current cosmic climate to honour the life force within you and around you. You will sense an emotional energy that will encourage you to honour what is in your heart.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July):

You may see unpleasant dreams in the early morning that will be hard to shake off. Fortunately, you are going to have an opportunity to centre your thoughts with the arrival of afternoon. Today’s vibes will encourage you to become true to yourself. Later tonight, you will find your aura elevating, as you feel inspired to take an initiative towards self-improvement.

Leo (23 July – 22 August):

Be careful about the drama and bullies online this morning. Fortunately, you will be able to reclaim harmony with the arrival of afternoon. Make sure that you set healthy boundaries in your love life this evening. You will feel a shift later tonight, as the current cosmic climate puts you in the mood for quiet solitude.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September):

You may feel like you have fallen behind when it comes to self-care this morning. So, make sure that you pamper yourself if required. Fortunately, you are going to feel much more efficient and focused with the arrival of afternoon. Seek ways to support your health in the evening. The vibe is going to shift later, redirecting your attention towards community issues.

Libra (23 September – 22 October):

You may receive mixed signals from the other side that are hard to understand this morning. Find comfort in the energy within you and around you without finding specific meaning to the signs given by universe. You will find your creative juices flowing this afternoon. However, you will have to become disciplined in your craft for getting results. You will feel a shift this evening, as you experience nostalgia.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November):

Avoid letting negative influences trouble you this morning. The atmosphere will become lighter in the afternoon, letting you open your heart to the things that uplift you. You will be surrounded by the spiritual reinforcements this evening.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December):

Be wary of the gaslighting behaviours, especially when it comes to domestic or romantic relationships. Fortunately, you will get the clarity and truth in the afternoon, allowing you to sort out confusion from a place of love and compassion. These vibes are also going to be ideal to give yourself a morale boost. You are going to feel a shift later in the evening, getting you in a more serious and emotional mood.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January):

You might end up missing out on the bigger picture of events if your mind gets bogged down in concentrating on smaller details. In the evening, the current cosmic climate will encourage you to prioritise health and wellness while paying attention to your needs. You will sense a harmonious energy later tonight.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February):

The world will appear dull to you this morning. Try to find beauty as you go about your day. Fortunately, you will begin to remember your passions and the interests that fuel your spirit. You are going to feel a shift later tonight, as the vibes encourage you to prioritise your health throughout the coming days.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March):

You will find it hard to make it out of bed due to a sleepy energy this morning. The current cosmic climate can also trigger mood swings and self-doubt. But avoid letting the negative emotions affect you. You are going to feel much more comfortable in your heart and mind as the afternoon arrives. Don’t feel bad about locking yourself in tonight. Choose solitude over socialisation and crowds.

