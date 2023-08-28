See how your stars are going to align on Monday, 28 August 2023. Cancer should appreciate their surroundings. Leo should be mindful of their own needs. Virgo should break free from cycles. Libra should boldly pursue fame, fortune, and fun. Today’s cosmic climate will encourage Scorpio to make peace with any situation as it emerges.

Let’s see how this Monday unfolds for you:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): Do not try to overthink the meanings behind your dreams once you get up. The cosmic climate shall put you in a quiet mood throughout the coming days. But, a helping hand from above will allow you to break free from your shell when it comes to connecting with loved ones or your romantic interest.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): The cosmic climate shall provide you with an energising vibe that will help you carry out tasks efficiently and effectively. Certain situations will highlight the importance of taking care of your body, understanding that the way you feel has a direct impact on your ability to excel. Avoid the temptation to go out and have fun after you have clocked out for the day, opting instead to recharge.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): You should feel elevated and optimistic when you awaken. The world will come alive with small moments of beauty, synchronicities, and blessings from beyond, though you will need to access your faith to make the most of these vibes. Good vibes continue to flow, elevating your confidence and motivation to succeed.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): A crisp and exciting energy will linger in the air today. These vibes are perfect for shedding stress, conflict, or fear, opting instead to empower yourself by focusing on what really matters. Take some time to ground and appreciate your surroundings.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): Allow your quirky side to shine through and continue to move ahead with authenticity. Just be sure to be mindful of your own needs today otherwise they may threaten to throw off your sense of harmony.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): Consider changing up your routines. You will be in a unique position to break free from cycles that lead to lost time, especially urging you to forge new foundations. Check in with your physical self that might threaten to trigger discomfort or low energy levels if your body’s needs aren’t met.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): Don’t hesitate to bring some drama to your look, elevating your ego with aesthetic choices that resonate with your outgoing mood. Meanwhile, the cosmic climate shall ignite passions and motivate you to boldly pursue fame, fortune, and fun.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): The energy in your home should feel elevated and playful this morning. However, the unpredictable nature of the day could also trigger the unexpected, making it important that you make peace with any situation as it emerges.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): You shall exhibit marvellous social skills that would sharpen your wits and ability to articulate complex ideas. Lean into some good vibes by doing your part to lift spirits, and making everyone’s day a little brighter.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): The universe will look for ways to bless you today. Opportunities for prosperity and unexpected kindness may fall in your lap, making it a good time to focus on what you’re hoping to manifest.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): The cosmic climate shall help you embrace new journeys, making it the perfect time to ask out your crush, apply for jobs, or start a passion project. Luckily, the universe adds some extra luck into the mix as it supercharges your optimism and ability to reach dreams.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): Give yourself plenty of space to quiet down and enjoy solitude. Watch out for disharmony within your closest companionships later today, threatening to bring confusion to your heart and relationships while intensifying the desire for alone time.