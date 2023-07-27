See how your stars are going to align on Thursday, 27 July 2023. Cancer should take inspiration as a gift from beyond, Leo should speak-up. Virgo shouldn’t shy away from matters of heart, Libra should embrace the art of moving on. Today’s cosmic climate will encourage Scorpio to find new artistic visions.

Let’s see how this Thursday unfolds for you:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): The day may tempt you to dig up old clothes, but try not to waste too much time deciding what to wear. A dreamy energy unfolds, making it a good time to embrace intimate discussions with someone special.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): Take some time to organize your space today. Meaningful conversations may also come into play, helping you forge stronger bonds with your housemates. Love will flow freely through your community, marking the perfect occasion to rub elbows, connect with friends, and invest in your network.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): The day shall provide you with an opportunity to address any issues you never quite got closure on. These vibes are also ideal for reconnecting with old friends, so be sure to send a few thoughtful messages.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): Treat yourself to something nice today. You shall feel an heightened intuition and connection with the divine. Follow any creative whims that find you right now, understanding that inspiration is a gift from beyond. You’ll sense a shift this evening, prompting you to reconnect with your health goals and wellness routines throughout the next two days.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): If there’s any baggage your heart has been carrying around, now is the time to speak up. You’ll sense a shift this evening, supercharging your creativity and confidence throughout the next two days.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): You’ll be deep in thought when you awaken this morning. Don’t shy away from what your heart has to say, even if you must revisit old memories in order to receive the message. Love will linger in the air this afternoon, marking the perfect excuse to get your flirt on.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): The day shall nudge you to connect with old friends, colleagues, and perhaps a love interest or two. Memory lane will also take your heart down some wonderful journeys, but remember to appreciate the present moment. Allow your heart to become empowered, embracing the art of moving on.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): The day shall present a chance to reclaim focus promoting composure, sharpened wits, and grace. Artistic visions could find you this afternoon paving the way for your next great creation. Your words will empower you later in the day so be sure to use your voice, even if doing so calls for a direct or serious tone.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): Today’s cosmic climate will vibe pair well with home-cooked meals to share with loved ones, so be sure to direct your focus accordingly. Luckily, you’ll get a chance to focus only on yourself, marking the perfect occasion to work on a personal project or practice self-care.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): Take a moment to rethink your path. These vibes are perfect for making alterations to your plans, understanding that all commitments come with a bit of leeway. Consider stepping into your power and assuming leadership roles as doing so can help you gain notoriety.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): The temptation to reconnect with an ex could get real today. While waltzing down memory lane could be fun at first, try not to lose yourself in someone who doesn’t seem to have grown since you parted ways. You’ll feel a shift this evening, putting you in the mood for exploration, adventure, and community

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): It may be time to pull back a bit. If you’ve been feeling disorganized, off balance, or overly stressed, this cosmic climate urges you to slow down before your body forces you to. You’ll sense a shift this evening, allowing your star to rise within professional matters throughout the remainder of the work week.