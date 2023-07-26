See how your stars are going to align on Wednesday, 26 July 2023. Cancer should have a gathering with trusted allies, Leo should grant themselves permission to recharge at home. Virgo should watch for signs and synchronises, Libra will find business negotiations could come into play. Today’s cosmic climate will encourage Scorpio to diffuse negative interactions.

Let’s see how this Wednesday unfolds for you:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): The day shall demand an organized approach from your side. Investment opportunities may fall in your lap but try not to take uncalculated risks. The vibe may feel fuzzy making it a good time to lay low.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): Boldness will work in your favor right now, making it important that you take a strong approach in all you do. A burst of energy will find you, promising to expand your horizons within matters of love.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): The day shall nudge you to embrace emotional, mental, and physical wellness unapologetically. A holistic approach to nurturing yourself will be required right now, so be sure to check every box off your self-care to-do list. Solitude will seem particularly therapeutic though you should be mindful to stay on task where work is concerned.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): You should feel creative and secure in your talents today. Follow through on any brilliant or exciting ideas that land in your psyche, trusting that the universe is supporting the artist within. Large crowds may feel overwhelming though an intimate gathering with trusted allies will lift your spirits.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): Give yourself permission to recharge at home. Even if your day is busy with work, errands, and to-do lists, a moment to connect with your surroundings and gratitude will carry you through each hour. Boundaries may be tested and you’ll want to be mindful of who you share intimate details with.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): Your wits and gut instincts will work together this morning. These vibes also pair well with executing creative ideas and socializing, so be sure to direct your focus accordingly. Watch for signs and synchronizes as afternoon rolls in, activating the spiritual sector of your chart.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): You’ll feel most comfortable flying under the radar. These vibes pair best with solitude and the great outdoors, so try to plan your agenda accordingly, even if you only have time for a few minutes under the sun. Business negotiations could come into play even if it feels uncomfortable to advocate for better pay.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): The day’s vibes pair well with socialization and networking, as people will feel energized by your presence. Your focus will shift to matters of the heart, bringing a lucky energy to matters of the heart, though existing conflicts may become bigger. Do your best to diffuse negative interactions with compassion and understanding, allowing your shining attitude to rub off on the people you care for most.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): You’ll do your best work from behind the scenes this morning. The lack of distractions will help keep you on task. If you’re confronted with coworkers in need of assistance, try not to fall too behind on your own agenda.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): You may encounter kindred spirits so be sure to reach out for community. These vibes are also poised to elevate your wisdom and intuition, especially when you lean into your spirituality. You may feel a bit competitive but try to remember that there’s enough success to go around.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): Don’t be afraid to throw your weight around a bit today. This cosmic climate will act as a reminder that sometimes we must create our own opportunities, though you’ll have a competitive edge right now when it comes to professional matters. An emotional energy could throw you off guard though focusing on the positive will expand your heart and soul.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): The stars will conspire to bless you this morning. These vibes will bring mysticism, creativity, and romance, so be sure to direct your focus accordingly. Keep your eyes peeled for exciting news and signs from the universe. Staying focused may be a difficult task though embracing zoning out with chores may help you.