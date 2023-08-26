See how your stars are going to align on Saturday, 26 August 2023. Cancer should look for both romance and self-care. Leo should prioritise health goals. Virgo should indulge in creative projects. Libra should be mindful of quiet introspection. Today’s cosmic climate will encourage Scorpio to hit a local bookstore or library.

Let’s see how this Saturday unfolds for you:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): The day could result in strange and cerebrally charged dreams. Try not to let astral realm encounters distract you once you’ve awakened as it would be easy to lose track of your tasks and to-do lists. Also, check-in with your body today while acknowledging your limits and boundaries.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): The day shall bring a temperamental vibe to the table. Luckily, the mood will elevate as the day gets moving promoting luck and spirituality. The cosmic climate will also strengthen your intuition, making it the perfect time for meditation and the divinatory arts.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): The vibe may feel a bit tense today, threatening to trigger restless sleep or a sense of unease. But lean into this cosmic climate by purging your life of people or situations weighing you down, lightening your mind, body, and soul while moving on to better things.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): The day shall open the doors for strange dreams. Though unusual astral realm encounters could leave you feeling a bit out of sorts, you’ll have a chance to reclaim harmony later in the day. This cosmic climate also favors romance and self-care, so be sure to devote your Saturday to the pursuit of both.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): Consider devoting your weekend to catching up on personal errands and housework. This luminary placement is all about elevating your habits and routines to maximize efficiency, though you should also be mindful to prioritize health goals.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): The day shall put you in a playful mood just in time for the weekend. These vibes are perfect for connecting with friends and creative projects, filling your spirit with a sense of warmth.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): The vibe will be homey and grounded today, bringing support to your domestic sphere. Use this energy as an excuse to refine your space, updating the interior to reflect your unique tastes. Consider embracing solitude while emphasising the importance of quiet introspection.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): Give your mind plenty to focus on today. A desire for new information will inspire you to bring structure to your personal studies, marking the perfect excuse to hit a local bookstore or library. Good vibes flow this afternoon, bringing a communal, chatty, and playful energy to the air.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): The day shall threaten to trigger restless sleep or a sense of unease. Luckily, you’ll have a chance to shake off these vibes. Lean into this cosmic climate by purging your life of people or situations weighing you down, lightening your mind, body, and soul while moving on to better things.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): The day shall bless you with some extra-cosmic sparkle just in time for the weekend. Use this luminary placement as an excuse to focus on your needs, putting yourself first after a busy week at the office.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): Treat yourself to a quiet morning. This luminary placement urges you to embrace solitude, creating space to fully reset and recharge after the busy workweek. Consider treating yourself to something indulgent that heightens senses and a taste for the finer things.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): Challenge yourself to have an adventure today. These vibes shall make it an ideal time to rally with friends for brunch, visit the farmers market, or take a yoga class. Good vibes flow this afternoon, bringing a flirtatious and romantic energy to the table.