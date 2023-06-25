See how your stars are going to align on Sunday, 25 June. Cancer should be aware as miscommunications could lead to conflict. Leo shouldn’t let friends knock you off balance today, while Virgo should slow down and enjoy simple pleasures. Libra should spend some time organising home. Today’s cosmic climate will create difficulty for Scorpio in seeing themselves and others clearly.

Let’s see how this Sunday unfolds for you:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): There might be a few hiccups in the morning. The cosmic climate threatens to conjure misunderstandings, disrupting an otherwise peaceful Sunday. Control your spending. Fortunately, you’ll be able to reclaim order later today, though you’ll need to replace disorder with reasonable boundaries. You’ll feel a shift before evening, setting you up for romance.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): Upon waking up this morning, you might feel surreal and strange. Do yourself a favour and avoid anyone who isn’t your biggest supporter. Luckily, a spiritual element will come into play later this afternoon, allowing disappointments to roll off your back. You’ll feel a shift asking you to elevate your wellness game and health goals throughout the next two days.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): You can expect the vibe to feel hazy or chaotic in your home this morning. Missed appointments, uninvited guests, and lack of clarity could all manifest in this cosmic climate. This makes it imperative to connect with yourself on a core level before making space for anyone or anything else. Luckily, the vibe will lighten late into the evening, allowing you to feel like yourself again.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): Try not to blurt out everything that pops into your head this morning. Though you’ll feel optimistic in this cosmic climate, not everyone will be in a sun-shining mood, and miscommunications could lead to conflict. Try not to compare your financial situation to those around you. You’ll feel a shift later today, putting you in a balanced and nurturing mood.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): Try not to let your friends knock you off balance today. Though you may receive a social invite or two, your day would be better spent embracing quiet leisure with only your most intimate connections. Luckily, you will stay focused on healthy behaviors, activating the wellness sector of your chart.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): You might feel pulled in multiple directions this morning. Setting boundaries may feel harder than usual, but try not to let others push you over. Your senses will be heightened just before evening. This will ask you to slow down and enjoy simple pleasures before another work week creeps in.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): Take a moment to escape into the world of your own imagination today. In spite of the chores that need to be done, these vibes are best spent zoning out and embracing the lighter side of life. Later in the afternoon, spend some time organizing your home and centering your thoughts.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): It’s possible that you feel insecure this morning. Due to this deceptive cosmic climate, you may have difficulty seeing yourself and others clearly. Try not to get overly concerned about what other people think, since you might not be reading their moods correctly. Plan a quiet evening to reflect before another work week begins.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): The lines may seem blurred when you wake up this morning. Matters of the heart could seem particularly confusing, and seeking clarity might not provide the solutions you thought it would. Allow yourself to achieve release later in the day by turning to nature and gratitude practices to let go.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January):

Your dreams might feel disorganized or scattered today. Although you have no shortage of inspiration, overstimulation can occur if you can’t discern which goals to pursue. You may want to practice meditation or deep breathing later in the day.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): There may be an off vibe this morning. Keeping a light schedule, paying attention to your breath, and staying in the moment are important strategies to help you keep your focus as the hours roll by. Be on the lookout for drama at home or in your romantic life and try not to clap back when someone lashes out.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): Be careful not to let your heart play tricks on you today. The cosmic climate will bring forth a hazy energy, which may lead you to ignore red flags or settle for less than you deserved. When your thoughts become clouded, consider investing in a day of self-care. Later this afternoon, you shall feel supported by your most intimate connections. If you need advice, this is the perfect opportunity to confide in a friend.

