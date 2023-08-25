See how your stars are going to align on Friday, 25 August 2023. Cancer should watch out for miscommunications. Leo should watch their spending. Virgo shouldn’t hide emotions while Libra should ground as a way to fight overstimulation. Today’s cosmic climate will encourage Scorpio to cultivate a sense of gratitude and optimism.

Let’s see how this Friday unfolds for you:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): Lean into the day’s vibes today by embracing creativity and spirituality, as doing so will lead to a newfound sense of clarity and confidence. Just try not to get too distracted with the tasks and take care to stay on top of work responsibilities.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): The cosmic climate giving you the courage to break free from unhealthy relationships, behaviors, and situations. Don’t be afraid to cut out that which no longer serves you, prioritising self-preservation above all else. Watch out for passive-aggressive comments and do your best to stay away from conflict and power struggles.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): You’ll feel the love within your community today. Lean into this cosmic climate by amplifying the vibe within your social sphere, taking care to amp up and support the people you cherish.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): You should feel eager to build toward your dreams today. This cosmic climate asks you to get organised within major goals and aspirations, so be sure to handle any arrangements that will get you closer to the finish line. Watch out for miscommunications and avoid the temptation to dish out unwanted advice or assistance.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): You’ll be blessed with an extra dose of healing from the universe today. Remember to make space for light, love, and hope, as doing so can help alleviate any darkness that’s been following you. Watch your spending later today, as it would be easy to fall for shiny items that lack quality.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): The stars will ask you to get in touch with your emotions today. Don’t hide from what you know to be true in your heart and mind, even if facing reality is followed by dramatic transitions. Also, consider laying low at home later tonight.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): The day shall put you in the mood for love and commitment. Whether you’re single, dating, or currently coupled, use this energy to open up emotionally with someone you trust. Should you find yourself in a social situation, remember to ground as a way to fight overstimulation or anxiety.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): The day shall ask you to cultivate a sense of gratitude and optimism. You may also feel inspired to help others in need, offering favors or support as a way to show love. Good vibes flow tonight, helping you find peace within.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): The cosmic climate seeks to elevate your confidence and creativity, so be sure to engage with activities and people that help you feel good. Boundaries could blur later today, making it important that you acknowledge when to back off or draw lines. Watch out for disruptions to your routines, bringing an unbalanced energy to the table.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): Give yourself plenty of space to think, feel, and feed the soul today. These vibes are all about nurturing your basic needs, though it’s also important that you use introspection as a way to identify any changes that should be made.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): The day shall encourage you to prioritize friendship and an overall sense of community. The social nature of this cosmic climate will leave you craving connection, so don’t shy away from your messages or small talk.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): The cosmic climate will ask you to ground while setting healthy boundaries both internally and verbally. Though you may sometimes have difficulty drawing lines or saying ‘no’, but find your way to stability.