See how your stars are going to be aligned this Friday, 24 March 2023. Aries are going to feel well-rested and extra grounded this morning. Today’s cosmic climate is going to support Taurus. Gemini will able to express love easily. Cancer should focus on positive news. Leos are going to feel grace and power. The universe may bless Virgo with sweetness. Libra can see profound and therapeutic dreams in the early morning. Scorpio will feel a little lazy. Sagittarius will feel focused on wellness and healthy living. Aquarius will be able to make peace with their emotions. Pisces will feel romantic and grounded.

Let’s look at how this Friday will remain for you:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): You are going to feel well-rested and extra grounded this morning. Take a deep breath and let yourself indulge in luxury today. But remember to stay focused on goals as the hours unfold. The universe will shower its blessings on you this evening.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): Today’s cosmic climate is going to support you. Embrace this Friday’s vibes by fully appreciating yourself. You will be able to feel freedom on a soul level this evening. But you need to lose your fear of being vulnerable.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): You will be able to express love easily this morning. Today is ideal for sharing your good vibes with the world. So, consider focusing on kindness and love. You may feel a sense of urgency as the day passes, inspiring you to take action towards any goals you need to achieve. Make sure that you are listening to your inner voice as you may come across insights that you need.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): Consider focusing on positive news this morning. The current celestial exchange is going to help you in seeing good in humanity. You will feel exciting energy around you in the evening, making it ideal to get out of your comfort zone. Make sure that you are being nice to strangers as today’s cosmic climate can aid in expanding your network.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): You are going to feel grace and power this morning. Embrace today’s supportive vibes by being proactive in your profession. This day is ideal for making new connections. Avoid relying on your intuition later tonight as it can mislead you into repeating mistakes you made in the past.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): The universe may bless you with sweetness this morning. The current vibes are ideal for indulging in meditation. Meanwhile, you will be encouraged by today’s cosmic climate to pay attention to your professional life. Seek signs from the universe later in the evening as you may receive messages from beyond the veil.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): You can see profound and therapeutic dreams in the early morning. Accepting that there are some things that you cannot change, will enable you to get rid of unpleasant emotions and situations. You can allow yourself to be vulnerable in front of your close companions. You will feel motivated to make meaningful changes to your lifestyle and love life in the evening.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): You will feel a little lazy in the morning. Today’s cosmic climate will encourage you to open your heart to love, so consider focusing on your relationships. This Friday’s vibes will motivate you to become a smarter version of yourself.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): You will feel focused on wellness and healthy living today. This day is ideal for approaching the person to whom you wish to confess your love. This day is also perfect for strengthening your existing relationship. Allow yourself to try a new routine in the evening, as the current cosmic climate encourages you to make the required changes.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): You will feel appreciation towards art and creativity this morning. Embrace the current supportive vibes by beginning your day with uplifting music and grooming yourself. You will also feel inspired to work towards your goals. You will also be able to tap into your flirtatious and playful side. Surprise your significant other with a gift or nice gesture in the evening.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): You will be able to make peace with your emotions this morning. Embrace the supportive vibes by nurturing yourself and others with acts of kindness and care. The current cosmic climate will motivate you to work on your passion projects or creative outlets. You will feel an exciting energy in your home this evening, making it ideal to invite your loved ones for a dinner party.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): You will feel romantic and grounded in the morning, making it ideal to do some journaling. Today’s vibes will encourage you to get organised. You may come across epiphanies in the evening, so make sure that you write them down as soon as they appear.

