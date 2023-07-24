See how your stars are going to align on Monday, 24 July 2023. Cancer should set boundaries, Leo should reclaim optimism. Virgo should watch out for overspending, Libra should be mindful of any moodiness. Today’s cosmic climate will encourage Scorpio to feel agitated and disorganised.

Let’s see how this Monday unfolds for you:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): Do all that you can to support your sense of balance today. Be sure to check in with your own needs but try to be mindful of what others are going through as well. Good vibes flow just before midnight, bringing a playful and creative energy to the table.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): Listen to your intuition today. This cosmic climate can help propel you toward the future of your dreams, though you’ll need to be organized and strategic when it comes to the next steps. Unfortunately, you may begin to doubt or restrict yourself, making it important that you face any fears that bubble up.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): Rather than holding on tightly to dynamics that aren’t healthy, use this energy as an excuse to finally move away from toxic relationships that cannot be prepared. However, try not to cut yourself off from potential friendships, even if you feel happy within your current group of companions.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): You may be required to set boundaries with friends and loved ones today. Unfortunately, your compassionate nature could make it difficult to draw lines where they’re needed, making it important that you find support if you need it. Watch out for moodiness, threatening to disrupt the harmony within yourself, your home, and amongst colleagues.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): Tension brews in the skies today. Mental blocks and disorganization may cause you to feel stuck, though meditation and spiritual practices can help you reclaim optimism for the future. Be extra gentle with yourself and others, understanding how internal dialogues and words spoken aloud can wound.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): The universe may deliver an ego bruise or two today. Luckily, you’ll be in a unique position to outgrow insecurities that held you back historically, though you may need to access your philosophical side in order to find harmony. Watch out for overspending and power struggles and consider taking time out to ground and connect with nature.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): You may feel uncertain about the future especially where matters of the heart are concerned. Changes within your home may cause you to feel more reserved or uncertain, but try to keep a positive attitude, especially if others rely on you for support. Watch out for tension within matters of the heart, taking care to curb any moodiness.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): The vibes may feel a bit harsh today. Skeletons from the past may resurface within your psyche, causing you to feel agitated and disorganized. You may also be forced to face your own habits and how they’ve been contributing to or taking away from certain goals. Be extra mindful of how you speak to others as your words have the power to cut deeply right now.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): Foolish financial habits could bring lasting damage today. Avoid spending unnecessarily, especially if this desire is fueled by materialism or a need to stand out amongst your peers. Watch out for competitive behaviors within your field.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): A rocky vibe takes hold today, bringing forth a transformative energy that could bring forth unwanted yet necessary changes. Survive this cosmic climate by leaning heavily into the future and following your heart without abandoning good sense. Luckily, the energy will lighten just before midnight, giving you a chance to set boundaries and release what is not serving you.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): Be mindful of your words today. Though this cosmic climate may bring forth personal epiphanies, it may be best to meditate on these a-ha moments before sharing them. Be mindful of maintaining a positive outlook, creating blocks against self-doubt or thought patterns that aren’t serving you.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): The universe will ask you to examine who you’ve been spending your time with. Tensions will brew when it comes to unsupportive relationships, and you may feel called to move on from dynamics that aren’t rooted in positivity. Unfortunately, insecurities may bubble to the surface, making it important not to let doubts hold you back from the future you desire and deserve.