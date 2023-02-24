This is how your stars are going to be aligned today, 24 February 2023. Taurus’ sense of intuition and confidence will be heightened. Gemini may feel a little introverted. Cancer should not hesitate to reach out for support in case they need it. Leo will feel more grounded and practical. Virgo’s intuition will be enhanced and their spirit will remain uplifted. Libra will feel inspired to take an optimistic spin on things. Pisces will be more focused than usual and will be able to carve out new opportunities for themselves.

Have a look at how your day will unfold today, 24 February 2023:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): Don’t rush into any decisions, especially regarding your career or finances. Take out some time for stretching and deep breathing exercises. As the day unfolds, many doors will open for you.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): Today, your intuition, sense of self, and confidence will be heightened. Move boldly, and take initiatives towards your personal goals. You won’t have to try hard to get the attention of others as your popularity will be elevated. You will be able to make a name for yourself in your community. Don’t hesitate to show your talents and speak the truth, as expanding your social circle can bring new opportunities.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): You may feel a little introverted this morning. Taking out time for introspection can allow you to ground yourself. Today’s lunar placement will allow you to indulge in some luxury. This Friday’s cosmic climate can help you in setting boundaries for some soul-searching.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): Don’t hesitate to reach out for support in case you need it. Today is all about appreciating the value of your community. This is an ideal occasion for taking a class, exploring the local arts scene, or meeting your colleagues for cocktails. Keep looking for signs and synchronicities as your intuition and connection with the other side is enhanced.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): You will feel more grounded and practical today. In order to make the most out of today’s cosmic climate, approach your day with a methodical purpose. Make smart decisions that can lead to success, even if the steps are small. Luck is going to be on your side as far as business is concerned.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): This morning, your intuition will be enhanced and your spirit will remain uplifted. Today is an ideal day to tap into your philosophical side. Seek ways to understand the universe and your place within it. You will be able to make important decisions regarding love. Open your heart to others, avoid glossing over past mistakes, and move forward using the lessons you have learnt.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): You will feel inspired to take an optimistic view of things today. Today’s luminary placement can help you in getting the motivation to implement change. However, you should try to adopt small habits that are easy to maintain over time. You should support yourself with a consistent wellness routine. Have a warm salt water bath later tonight, as you lean into some luxury and sweetness.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): Today will be the ideal day for expressing gratitude, exuding grace, and forming connections. Let yourself appreciate the lighter side of life. Consider taking out some time to enjoy beautiful music, fresh air, and luxurious fabrics. Nature is going to be especially soothing, so make sure that you spend some time outdoors.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): Your focus will shift from creative genius to work efficiency. Today is all about focusing on your to-do list and dealing with all the tasks you have kept on hold. Your heart will be able to view your relationships with a new perspective. Today’s cosmic climate is also going to trigger your nurturing side, putting you in a mood to fill your space with warmth and love.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): You will feel a change in your mood. Consider leaning on to today’s vibes by doing your favourite things and acknowledging your relationships, hobbies, and interests. Meanwhile, the current cosmic climate is perfect for manifesting your desires. The universe will be seeking ways to offer guidance to you, and unveil new opportunities. But you need to take steps towards your goals.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): You will feel a bit lazy today. But try not to fall off course with your usual routine and professional responsibilities. Today’s vibes will encourage you to invest in your home and emotional well-being. Consider devoting your Friday night towards domestic bliss.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): Your focus will be enhanced today. Ensure that you are acknowledging and appreciating the details around you as your observational skills work in your favour. Your words are also going to be more profound than usual. You will be able to carve out new opportunities for yourself. However, you will have to speak up to share your ideas and advocate for yourself.

