See how your stars are going to align on Sunday, 23 July 2023. Cancer should practice plenty of self-care, Leo should be on guard for miscommunications. Virgo should pay special attention to flashes of enlightenment, Libra may feel a bit torn today. Today’s cosmic climate will encourage Scorpio to not feel guilty for wanting time alone.

Let’s see how this Sunday unfolds for you:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): Try not to get in your own way today. This celestial standoff could cause you to close off, but try not to hide away due to a fear of change. Watch your spending as it would be easy to overstep your budget, especially where ego-boosting goods are concerned.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): Don’t guilt trip yourself for side stepping to-do lists in order to prioritize your spirituality and mental health, especially if you’re at a point of major transition. Allow your heart to explore new directions, but try to keep tabs on how your actions and words impact others.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): The vibe may seem off within your social sphere today. You could begin to feel as though you’ve outgrown certain friendships but might not be sure where to find fresh companions. Allow the playful nature of this cosmic climate to unfold freely, but try not to hold onto negative thought patterns.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): You may find yourself at a crossroads today. You may feel as though changes within your love, professional, and home lives are inevitable, though uncertainties could cause you to shy away from the future. Do your best to support yourself right now, leaning into love and practicing plenty of self-care.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): A stagnant energy will linger today. Though you’ll be eager for growth, you’ll need to create sustainable habits before transformation is noticeable. Unforeseen obstacles could throw a wrench in your day, making it important that you stay on guard for miscommunications and mistakes.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): Your foundations may feel slightly unstable today. Though you’ll be eager to embrace transformation and redefine your image, try to keep in mind that change takes time, releasing any obstacles still lingering in your path. Pay special attention to flashes of enlightenment, even if the information isn’t exactly pleasant at first sight.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): You may feel a bit torn today. Unresolved grief, fears, and hopes could all bubble up to the surface under this cosmic climate, so you may want to prepare for an emotionally charged day. Consider laying low as a way to avoid conflict, choosing to prioritize your needs even when others want attention.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): The cosmic climate will leave you feeling distracted and deep in thought, making it a good time to back down socially, focusing on your subconscious mind instead. Don’t feel guilty for wanting time alone, but be sure to apologize if you didn’t do a good job articulating a need for peace and quiet.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): You may feel a bit financially restricted, forcing you to take a deep look at your savings and spending habits. Try not to get overwhelmed by your to-do list later tonight but consider taking a step back for your screens to catch up on chores.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): You may feel stuck between what you want and how you wish to be seen. Though you’re on the cusp of personal transformation, creating change can be difficult amongst prying eyes or concerned family members.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): You may feel stuck, threatening to trigger indecision as you weigh multiple options. Insecurities could also pop up right now, though recognizing unhealthy patterns will give you a chance to break free from internal narratives that aren’t serving you. Avoid the temptation to bicker, catching yourself if irritability gets in the way of pleasantries.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): You may feel a bit disconnected socially today. This cosmic climate signals a turning point for you, though not every piece will be in place, threatening to trigger insecurities and distraction. Be extra cautious with your words right now, and be sure to double-check any work you put in.