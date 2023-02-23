This is how your stars are going to be aligned today, 23 February, 2023. Aries can harness today’s energy to kick start any project. Taurus should not forget to ground themselves as they go about their day. Gemini may feel like they are being pulled in multiple directions. Cancer will be working overtime, getting their tasks in orders before the weekend arrives. Leo should allow themselves to approach the world from a carefree disposition. Virgo are going to crave meaningful interactions today. An impatient energy could lead Libra to quarrel with their significant other. Aquarius will be in quick-fire mode. Pisces will find their world more vibrant than normal today.

Have a look at how your day will unfold today, 23 February, 2023:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): Harness today’s cosmic climate to kickstart any project. You will be able to push yourself and your agenda forward. Ensure that you prioritise your happiness in case you begin to feel stress. You will feel a stabilising yet social energy later tonight.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): Take a moment to breathe and ground yourself as you go about your day. You will feel encouraged to reconnect with your responsibilities and goals later tonight. This is an ideal occasion to work behind the scenes on your dreams.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): You may feel like you are being pulled in multiple directions today. You are going to feel the buzz of society’s hustle and bustle. These vibes can certainly make you feel alive and energetic. However, consider taking out some time for meditation or spirituality later tonight as the mystic within you is unleashed.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): You will be working overtime, getting your tasks in orders before the arrival of weekend. You won’t get much time to socialise as you will be encouraged to focus on success. Fortunately, you will get a chance to let your guard down later tonight, and relax after an honest day’s work. These vibes are also ideal to set a boundary between yourself and the outside world.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): Allow yourself to approach the world from a carefree disposition. This is the right time for unapologetically embracing your optimism. You will find your connection with the universe to be strong right now. This will allow you to feel more peace as you are put in a unique position to understand others. Let your philosopher within guide you towards enlightenment as your understanding of the world is enhanced.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): You are going to crave meaningful interactions today. You can harness the power of today’s luminary placement to add depth to your connections. The individuals around you are going to follow your lead as far as emotions are concerned. This will hand you the power to have important or profound exchanges. But consider taking a step back from your social life for focusing on your responsibilities and tasks.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): Today, an impatient energy could lead you to quarrel with your significant other, especially if you are finding it difficult to monitor your emotions. Try to indulge your unique side later tonight, as the perfect occasion is created to hit a Yoga class or unpack your art supplies. Just make sure that you reach home at a reasonable hour, or you may lose steam.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): You may feel a little rushed. While your efficiency is going to certainly benefit from today’s lunar placement, moving too hastily could cause messy errors. Fortunately, you are going to feel much more centred later tonight, as you are encouraged to hide away at home and relax. You may also want to go to bed earlier than usual.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): Forget about your enemies and keep your friends and family close today. While a few dramatic moments may arise, you can avoid those instances if you cling to your most loyal and loving companions. Make sure that you nurture the artist that lives within you as your creative instincts benefit from a celestial boost. You will feel good vibes later tonight, allowing you to set healthy boundaries with yourself and others.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): You may find your energy fluctuating today. While bursts of motivation will certainly benefit you as the time pass, you should also take breaks often to nurture your mind, body and heart. You may also find it important to take lead when you deal with family or friends, ensuring that the people around you are thriving as well. Seek ways for indulging your senses from the comfort of your home later tonight. Cook your favourite food, or take an aromatic bath before you crawl to bed.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): You will find your mind to be in quick-fire mode today. Let your imagination run freely. But make sure that you centre yourself before speaking up, or you could cause miscommunication. Fortunately, composure and authority will be brought to your voice later tonight, making it an ideal time for speaking truth. Just ensure to take out some time for solitude before you go to bed, or you could start to lose steam.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): The world around you will appear more vibrant than normal today. Let your senses carry you right now and appreciate various sights, sounds and smells. Make sure that you congratulate yourself for small victories. A want for privacy can arise later tonight, causing you to hide away.

