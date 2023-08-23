See how your stars are going to align on Wednesday, 23 August 2023. Cancer should honour genuine interests and passions. Leo should be extra aware of spending. Virgo shall have opportunities to clear their mind. Libra shall experience a heightened solitude. Today’s cosmic climate will encourage Scorpio to be on guard for curveballs.

Let’s see how this Wednesday unfolds for you:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): Cosmic winds shift early this morning. This will ask you to update your habits and routines throughout the coming month, looking for ways to support your overall health and efficiency. This cosmic climate will also help you identify where your lifestyle could use some extra support to identify the root cause of disorganisation.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): The day shall amplify your desire to enjoy life, create art, and nurture friendship. It shall bring forth a flirtatious energy that’s perfect for embracing romance. Meanwhile, good vibes flow this evening, inspiring harmony and healing.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): Get ready for an emotional, nurturing, and nostalgic era. These vibes work well with restorative self-care sessions at home, reconnecting with childhood friends, and honoring your feelings. Watch out for curveballs this afternoon and be sure to keep your own thoughts on track.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): Your mind will crave new relationships, activities, and educational growth. Meanwhile, the cosmic climate shall encourage you to break free from tradition to honor your genuine interests and passions. Good vibes flow tonight, bringing a transformative, harmonious, and spiritual energy to the table.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): The cosmic climate shall shift your focus towards financial gain throughout the coming weeks. Meanwhile, the day shall ask you to honor your emotions rather than hide from them. Watch out for rising tension, miscommunications, and errors this afternoon and be extra aware of your spending throughout the coming weeks, as unexpected expenses could manifest.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): Keep your eyes peeled for signs and synchronicities, and don’t hesitate to make a few birthday season wishes with the other side. The day shall threaten to bring miscommunications, ego bruises, and errors your way but good vibes flow tonight, providing opportunities to clear your mind, find harmony, and create art.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): Your desire for privacy and solitude will heighten in the coming weeks. This cosmic climate will ask you to dive deep within, uncovering behavioral patterns and new truths of the heart and mind.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): A strong desire to expand your social network will take hold in the coming weeks. Meanwhile, be on guard for curveballs within matters of the heart. Good vibes flow this evening, giving you a chance to reset your mind with fun or creative projects.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): Give yourself permission to meditate on your highest aspirations, visualising who you may become in the coming months. In addition, be extra mindful of your tasks and responsibilities. Plan on relaxing at home as this would provide opportunities for healing and release.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): Brace yourself for a month of beauty and luck. This luminary placement marks the most spiritually charged period of the year for you, amplifying your intuition and manifestation skills.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): You’ll feel excited to make personal changes and evolve throughout the coming weeks. Meanwhile, the cosmic climate shall author your resolve to clear away patterns, situations, or people that have been stunting your growth.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): Get ready for an era of romance, harmony, and good health. The cosmic climate suggests you to be mindful of your words in advance and avoid the urge to speak impulsively. Good vibes flow tonight, putting you in the mood for philosophical connection.