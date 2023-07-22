See how your stars are going to align on Saturday, 22 July 2023. Cancer shall be found by a surprising news, Leo shouldn’t be surprised at rocked foundations. Virgo shall find themselves in an unconventional mood, Libra should get rid of bad habits. Today’s cosmic climate will encourage Scorpio to bubble up career insecurities.

Let’s see how this Saturday unfolds for you:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): Today’s cosmic climate shall pair well with hikes, picnics, and exploration, so be sure to focus your energy accordingly. Watch out for hazy vibes and consider taking a few moments for solitude. Luckily, creativity will be easy to find, accentuating the qualities that make you unique.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): The creative genius that lives within will stir from its slumber, marking the perfect excuse to kick off your weekend with some crafting. Impromptu hangouts could also come into play, so be sure to answer if your bestie calls.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): Don’t be afraid to swim in the depths of your soul, doing so with a revolutionary and playful disposition. Old love interests may resurface throughout the coming weeks. You’ll also have a chance to smooth out old wounds as you approach matters of the heart with a steady sense of logic.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): Surprising news may find you so be sure to keep your phone nearby. These vibes will also bring a certain level of genius your way, so don’t be afraid to speak up if you have something interesting to say. It would also be wise to watch your spending, finding a healthy balance between saving for the future and treating yourself.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): Shocking developments could manifest within your field today. Don’t be surprised if foundations are rocked, using any chaos that ensues as an opportunity to showcase reliability. You’ll perk up tonight, putting you in favor with the universe as your birthday season commences.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): The cosmic climate shall put you in an unconventional mood, encouraging you to fully embrace what makes you independently unique. You may be forced to reckon with unresolved heartache throughout the coming weeks. However, this planetary backspin also offers opportunities for healing.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): You may reach a breaking point of sorts, offering to revolutionize the way you think and feel. If you’ve been carrying around bad habits or vibes that you’d rather be rid of, now is the perfect time to finally cut ties. You shall feel a heightened intuition just before bedtime.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): You should feel loved by your community this morning. These vibes are also great for an impromptu date or gathering of friends, so don’t hold back if you feel inspired to leave the house. Career insecurities may bubble to the surface throughout the coming weeks and there may be moments when your confidence wavers.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): Your inventive side will shine through around the office today. Embrace unconventional techniques under this cosmic climate, as doing so will help you gain the respect of your peers. You’ll feel a shift, elevating your connection with the universe and overall optimism.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): Flashes of insight could crawl into your psyche this morning. This celestial exchange is poised to supercharge your intuition and connection with the universe, which means moments of brilliance may have divine origins. You’ll sense a shift, helping you feel more comfortable with intimacy and change.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): You’ll crave genuine intimacy, inspiring you to scratch below the surface. Luckily, people will be eager to break free from tradition, helping you see loved ones in a new light. Your love life may be tested throughout the coming weeks. Luckily, you’ll be able to approach issues from a place of warmth as the sun.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): All signs point to an exciting start to the weekend. Use this energy as an excuse to be as wild and weird as you please, bringing your closest companions along for the ride. Luckily, you’ll feel motivated to live well, though you’ll need to have patience for any changes you decide to make.