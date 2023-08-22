See how your stars are going to align on Tuesday, 22 August 2023. Cancer shall have a shining authentic self. Leo must avoid frivolous shopping while Virgo should be mindful of gaslighting behaviors. Libra should be focused on their tasks and responsibilities and Today’s cosmic climate will encourage Scorpio to think before speaking.

Let’s see how this Tuesday unfolds for you:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): Do your best to keep your wits about you right now, and consider drafting a to-do list to help you stay on track. Miscommunications online and within your closest friendships could also come into play, so remember to think before speaking. Feel free to set boundaries in the name of self-care later tonight, bringing tension to the collective.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): Your emotions may feel scattered today. Do your best to stay centered, as it would be easy to get carried away by your heart and mind. Watch out for phony friendships or hidden enemies this afternoon while guarding your mental wellbeing and personal secrets.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): Look for ways to support your body throughout the day. Moodiness could also come into play, especially if you’re not properly fed and hydrated. Watch out for tension later tonight, bringing a tense and overwhelming energy to the table. Consider carving out some alone time to work on a creative project or personal errands.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): Your most authentic self will shine through today. These vibes pair well with good style and creative projects, adding some extra sparkle to your day. Be mindful of your audience, understanding that not everyone will feel as elevated as you do.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): Emotions will run high today. This shall heighten sensitivities while bringing a moody energy to the table. Avoid frivolous shopping once afternoon settles in as it would be easy to spend beyond your means. It may also be wise to avoid business negotiations or major deals, understanding that it may be difficult to see the full picture.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): The day may find you in an investigative headspace, though you’ll want to watch out for obsessive behaviors as well. A deceptive energy creeps in this afternoon, making it easy for others to pull the wool over your eyes. Keep your eyes peeled for manipulative or gaslighting behaviors, keeping your defenses up around people you don’t fully trust.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): Don’t let others push you around today. The cosmic climate gives you permission to move slowly, although it simultaneously warns that not everyone will be in a patient mood. So, be sure to stay focused on your tasks and responsibilities.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): The day shall unfortunately bring a deceptive and hazy energy to the table. Do your best to keep your wits about you right now, and consider drafting a to-do list to help you stay on track. Miscommunications online and within your closest friendships could also come into play, so remember to think before speaking.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): It may be hard to focus today and this shall put you in a pensive and private mood. Do your best to stay organised and optimistic as emotions will heighten and bring you a competitive energy. Miscommunications could lead to agitation within yourself and others but try to stay patient when tensions rise.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): You should feel connected with the world around you today. Be mindful of the subtle symbols your body sends this afternoon as it would be easy to ignore signs that you need stretching, hydration, or nutrients. Look for ways to calm your mind during this time but avoid the temptation to fully zone out.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): Don’t be afraid to get your hands dirty at work today. Important figures will take notice of the hard work that you do, helping you get ahead professionally. However, you may want to pull back to ground and relieve stress. Be extra mindful to double-check your work before turning it in, understanding that the collective will be more prone to mistakes.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): Lean into your spirituality throughout the day. Luck will be on your side right now as well, making it important that you look at life as a collaborative effort with the other side. Don’t trust everything you see or hear this afternoon, bringing a hazy and deceptive energy to the table.