See how your stars are going to align on Friday, 21 July 2023. Cancer should acknowledge being a better partner, Leo shall feel good vibes in professional and financial life. Virgo should keep in mind that luck favours the bold, Libra should try to share intimate details with trusted person. Today’s cosmic climate will encourage Scorpio to let their extroverted side take a lead.

Let’s see how this Friday unfolds for you:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): Opportunities to prosper may land in your lap today. The seeds you plant today are also liable to grow into something substantial down the line, so be sure to invest heavily in your dreams. Coming out on top will allow you to feel and appear stronger than you did before, so try not to shy away from any obstacles that find you.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): You’ll shine brightly and gain attention easily today. This cosmic climate invites you to be unapologetically yourself, as people will find appreciation for the qualities that define you. Your mind will be a busy place this evening, as being around others may feel overstimulating.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): You’ll be in a unique position to comfort yourself today. This cosmic climate will ask you to sort through your heart and mind, as doing so can help you reclaim a sense of optimism and personal peace.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): Don’t be afraid to use your voice, allowing your words to travel far while elevating those who hear them. Though loved ones may be eager to point out tension or emotional disappointments, acknowledging how you can be a better partner will strengthen these dynamics moving forward.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): Good vibes will flow within your financial and professional life. Make the most of these vibes by moving boldly toward success, allowing confidence to radiate through the actions you take. A deeply introspective energy will take hold later this evening , nudging you to acknowledge patterns that need breaking while giving you the mental stamina and strength to do so.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): Don’t be afraid to take chances right now, understanding that luck often favors the bold. Consider how your social life might be impacting your finances later this evening, especially if you’ve been spending beyond your budget to keep up with fashion trends or an active nightlife.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): Don’t be afraid to share intimate details with someone you trust. Confiding your fears, hopes, and aspirations in a loved one will help you let go of these weights, allowing you to feel lighter moving forward. Tensions will come to a head this evening, pinpointing how small habits or disagreements can build up into bigger problems.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): Your natural charms and charisma will shine through today. Allow your extroverted side to take the lead, as important connections can be made when you put yourself out there. Issues that have been brewing under the surface may come to a head, though you should come out of this aspect feeling stronger and spiritually elevated.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): Now is a good time to assume small habits you know will add up to major changes. The vibe may feel a bit unstable later this evening and social drama could have you rethinking certain relationships. Don’t be afraid to swap out negative dynamics, though you should be certain before making consequential decisions.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): The universe will conspire to elevate your confidence and natural sparkle. Creativity may also filter in from beyond the veil, so be sure to run with any ideas that feel like divine inspiration. Themes around love and domestic bliss may also come into play hindering your overall happiness or sense of well-being.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): Sharing what’s in your heart won’t feel so scary today. Emotional exchanges will feel positive and natural, though you may need to initiate deep conversations. Luckily, acknowledging how you hope to grow will make this process easier, though you’ll need to be proactive about breaking bad cycles.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): Be sure to approach the day with an optimistic attitude. Your good mood will be contagious, especially when you impart kind words and gracious pleasantries. Unfortunately, the vibe may feel a bit rocky this evening, forcing you to face any insecurities you’ve been harbouring.