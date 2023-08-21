See how your stars are going to align on Monday, 21 August 2023. People with the Cancer sign should not be afraid to set boundaries. Leo are advised to stay grounded in the real world. Virgo should avoid negative people. Libra should create a sense of harmony. Today’s cosmic climate will encourage Scorpio to watch their words.

Let’s see how this Monday will unfold for you:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): Don’t rush ahead without recalling the past today. Though you’ll be eager for change, issues could arise if you forget where you came from. Watch out for disharmony at work, bringing a cleansing and transformative energy to the table that’s perfect for releasing what you’d rather not carry.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): The energy at play could get a little deep but don’t be afraid to face yourself honestly, even if doing so requires you to make changes you’ve been putting off. The cosmic climate shall make it a good time to connect with your spiritual side from the privacy of your home.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): The day shall encourage you to approach the workweek with a light heart. Unfortunately, you may encounter temperamental peers, though focusing on yourself and personal passions will help you stay focused on what’s really important. Check in with your physical self, pushing you to cut ties with bad habits that don’t support your overall health.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): The cosmic climate shall ask you to acknowledge how your professional life impacts your emotional well-being. Don’t be afraid to set boundaries with colleagues and at home, prioritising what your heart needs.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): Remember that in order to manifest your dreams, you must stay grounded in the real world, though seeking guidance from beyond requires a certain level of faith. Check-in with your body, and make sure to eat a healthy lunch.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): The day shall ask you to pay off debts, make financial plans, and consider ways to gain prosperity. Watch out for ego bruises, avoiding negative people who might drag you down.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): Use the day’s energy to focus on yourself and the path that leads to where you are now, looking for ways to create a sense of harmony and personal balance. Watch out for moodiness within yourself and others but remember to show compassion when confronted with anyone having a bad day.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): You may feel a bit distracted this morning and this may threaten to trigger disorganisation as your thoughts go deep within. Though introspection is always important, try not to forget the items on your to-do list. Watch your words, maintaining strong boundaries in order to avoid conflict or power struggles.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): Connections from the past may resurface this morning. Consider taking a break from your electronic devices, opting instead to find beauty in the world around you.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): While Mondays are notoriously difficult, take a moment to consider if professional demands have caused your private life or emotional health to suffer. Choosing to let small issues go before they spiral into something bigger can help you avoid major blowouts.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): Lean into your spirituality this morning. Finding patterns and synchronicities within the waking world will help you feel supported by the universe, though you should be mindful to stay rooted in reality. Consider investing in a few moments of solitude or meditation, urging you to find a sense of harmony within.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): Be careful with your finances, especially where investments and shared resources are concerned. Watch out for power struggles or jealousy within your extended social sphere, though focusing on work can help you escape any weird vibes floating through the air. Listen to your intuition throughout the next two days, trusting the universe’s guidance.