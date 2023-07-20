See how your stars are going to align on Thursday, 20 July 2023. Cancer should use energy to direct their focus, Leo will experience heightened intuition today. Virgo shall wake up with a deep sense of peace, Libra should allow their charm to shine through. Today’s cosmic climate will encourage Scorpio to meet friends for an outing.

Let’s see how this Thursday unfolds for you:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): You shall experience a playful mood, perfect for celebrating your relationships. New opportunities may fall in your lap, though your balance may take a temporary hit if you decide to take on more work or goals. However, you’ll want to be on guard for hidden obstacles, taking care to double-check your projects.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): Your home will feel particularly warm and comforting, though these dreamy vibes could make it difficult to crawl out from under the covers. The luminary placement can bring organization to your artistic pursuits, nudging you to return to any passion projects that have been collecting dust.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): Your words will carry a certain level of poetry this morning. People will be eager to connect with you, and there may be some extra flirting as the hours unfold. If any chores have built up within your space, this luminary placement can help you find the motivation to tidy up.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): Beauty won’t be hard to find, coating your world with a sweetness that will leave you appreciating each moment. You’ll sense a shift mid-morning, putting you in a more practical and information-driven headspace. If any books need reading or topics you’ve been meaning to research, use this energy to direct your focus accordingly.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): Listen to your heart that shall provide you with heightened intuition and plenty of grace. You’ll sense a shift mid-morning, putting you in a grounded and efficient headspace. Use this energy to get caught up on any tasks that need handling before the workweek ends.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): You should wake up with a deep sense of peace. Though there may be personal grief that still needs unpacking, this cosmic climate asks you to embrace warmth and love, giving your heart a chance to feel supported.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): You’ll walk with more than your fair share of social graces today. Lean into these vibes by allowing your charm to shine through, especially when moving through public spaces. A nostalgic energy may take hold, nudging you to revisit pleasant memories.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): People will admire your professional yet compassionate nature this morning. These vibes can also help you manifest new levels of success, especially when you follow your heart and intuition. If it’s been a while since you met your friends or colleagues for an outing after work, now might be a good day to do so.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): You’ll be a darling of the universe today. Move with an open and generous heart right now, as the universe will eagerly reward kindness and good deeds. The vibes are perfect for creating reasonable boundaries, especially if others have been taking advantage of your benevolence.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): Though you’re one of the more reserved members of the zodiac, intimacy won’t feel so scary this morning. An auspicious energy will surround you, activating the sector of your chart that governs spirituality and luck.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): Love will be on your side today. Be sure to prioritise harmony and relationships above all else, understanding that it’s important to find your grace even when life feels busy. You can expect the energy to pick up mid-morning, reminding you of your commitments and to-do lists.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): Give your body some extra love when you wake up. This celestial exchange will bring extra grace to your morning routine, helping you float into the office with ease. Just remember not to upset your own balance catering to someone else’s needs.