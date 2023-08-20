See how your stars are going to align on Sunday, 20 August 2023. Cancer shouldn’t get lost in daydreams while Leo shouldn’t pressurise themselves. Virgo should watch out for gaslighting behaviors and Libra should keep healthy boundaries. Today’s cosmic climate will encourage Scorpio to maintain composure.

Let’s see how this Sunday unfolds for you:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): Do your best to connect with the material realms by indulging your senses today. Luckily, the cosmic climate shall urge you to reconnect with old friends or important passion projects. Watch out for tension within your love life tonight, making it difficult to meet everyone’s needs in addition to your own.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): Avoid the temptation to lay around your house whiling away your time on phone. Though it’s sometimes necessary to escape from the outside world, it would be easy to get caught up in your devices. Meanwhile, bigger problems could be triggered if you don’t handle your to-do lists and responsibilities.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): Watch out for mixed messages, miscommunications and confusion today. Boundaries may also blur under this cosmic climate, making it important that you verbally draw lines when needed. You may experience an overstimulating vibe, especially if household chores have built up over the weekend.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): Try not to get lost in your daydreams today. Though this celestial exchange will trigger the imagination, it won’t get you any closer to your hopes and aspirations. Don’t pressure yourself to socialise if you’re not in the mood. Treat yourself to a bit of luxury from the comfort of home, promoting leisure and self-care.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): You may feel uncertain about how to move forward today. This cosmic climate could make it difficult to see the full picture, so try not to pressure yourself to make important decisions, especially where intimacy and commitment are concerned. Try not to let your mind run away, granting yourself a relaxing end to the weekend.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): Things may not seem so cut and dry within matters of the heart today. Watch out for gaslighting behaviors and red flags concealed by charm, understanding that deception will linger in the air. Today, consider connecting with your spirituality if you are in need of guidance.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): Consider drafting a to-do list to support you through your weekend errands, and avoid the temptation to scroll through your social media feeds as it would be easy to waste more time than you have intended. Intimacy issues could rise to the surface, making it important that you maintain healthy boundaries when delving into sensitive topics.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): Be mindful of your boundaries and composure today. It would be easy to lose touch with your self-awareness right now, and friends you encounter may not reveal their true motives. Try not to get carried away while being mindful of your past patterns and how they may be repeating themselves right now.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): Try not to let your hopes cloud your judgment today as your heart may suffer if you choose only to see the good right now. Good vibes flow just before afternoon rolls in, bringing a heartfelt energy to the table that’s perfect for nurturing spiritual connections and friendships.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): You may feel misunderstood today, bringing a hazy and deceptive energy to the table. Rather than working hard to explain yourself, consider pulling back from the limelight in order to nurture yourself instead. In addition, consider reconnecting with your personal goals, easing the path toward personal transformation when you embrace change.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): Do your best to stay grounded today. It would be easy to lose sight of the present moment under this cosmic climate, especially if you haven’t stayed up to date with your self-care routines.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): You may feel unmotivated to play catch up with your chores and to-do lists today. Watch out for power struggles and miscommunications, threatening to blow minor conflicts out of proportion.