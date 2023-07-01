See how your stars are going to align on Sunday, 2 July 2023. Cancer may find a rushed vibe greeting them. Leo may wake up feeling invigorated and energized. Virgo should journal any dreams that stand out. Libra will be eager for stimulation. Today’s cosmic climate will encourage Scorpio to harbour any creative ambitions.

Let’s see how this Sunday unfolds for you:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): Today will be the perfect time to indulge in a sunrise meditation, journaling session, or yoga. You’ll find yourself in a more reserved and serious mood, reminding you that another workweek is lingering around the corner. Be sure to fully appreciate what remains of your day off.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): Emotional dreams may find you in the wee hours of the morning. Your heart will reveal what it truly wants, but try not to let passion cloud your judgment. Keep your eyes peeled for signs of any synchronicities. Consider reaching out to your spiritual community before the day comes to a close.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): A flirty yet relaxed energy will find you as you awaken today but focus your shift towards more serious matters. Don’t be afraid to ask important questions as a promise to illuminate hidden truths. Consider logging off and treating yourself to a cleansing bubble bath as the day comes to a close.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): Try to finish up your weekend chores early in the day. You may find a rushed vibe greeting you as you awaken but slow down and prioritize harmony. Sweetness will carry you into the afternoon and new connections could grow into lifelong friendships when you embrace community.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): You should wake up feeling invigorated and energized. Lean into these vibes by staying active. This cosmic climate is perfect for focusing on your health, building sustainable habits, and accessing your organizational side.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): Jumpstart your intuition and natural instincts in the early hours. You will likely be snoozing as these vibes unfold, though you may want to journal any dreams that stand out. Ask your bestie out for lunch or finally pick up your next passion project. A spiritual element will come into play this afternoon, making it a good time to meditate or draw tarot cards.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): Your mind will be eager for stimulation when you awaken. Use this energy to kick off your day with a good book, or consider rallying your friends for brunch. Embrace domestic bliss and all the stabilizing vibes that come with it. Deep conversations could lead to new investments.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): An energizing and restorative energy will come to the table today. By afternoon, you shall feel your body pursuing what your heart desires most. Bring structure to any creative ambitions you harbour as hard work is an integral part of everyone’s journey, especially where big dreams are concerned.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): Realistic dreams may find you in the very early hours. Take a moment to recall any vivid encounters that occurred while you slept. A grounded and sensual energy will take hold, shining a light on your finances and relationship with luxury. Embrace monetary security as well.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): Strange dreams may find you in the early hours. Try not to read too much into your astral realm encounters. Trust that your psyche is simply working itself out. Later this afternoon, make it a good time to access your creativity through a class or hobby. Be sure to unplug before bedtime creeps in.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): Consider moving outside of your typical Sunday routine today. Pay close attention to any brilliant ideas that land in your psyche as you shall feel a heightened intuition. Plan on spoiling yourself a bit as the day comes to a close and fully recharge before Monday rolls in.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): Consider expanding your horizons especially if you’ve been closing yourself off from new experiences. You’ll crave human interaction, though you may need to initiate friendly exchanges. A stabilising energy will accompany you into the evening though a busy social life could make it difficult to move away from your screens.

