See how your stars are going to align on Wednesday, 2 August 2023. Cancer should stand strong in their resolve. Leo shouldn’t let work affect their love life and vice versa. Virgo should appreciate the more mundane aspects of life. Libra should lookout for old frenemies. Today’s cosmic climate will encourage Scorpio to take a step back.

Let’s see how this Wednesday unfolds for you:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): Watch out for unpredictable occurrences within your community this morning. You should also prepare for unforeseen obstacles, giving yourself some extra time to commute. Be mindful of the company you keep especially taking care to steer clear of anyone who may challenge or put you down.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): Don’t be surprised if you run into professional confrontation today. People who feel threatened by your success may begin to act up, but try not to take the bait when others are unreasonable. Touch base with your emotions later in the day, acknowledging where you could use some cheering up.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): The universe will bless you in the very early hours by ushering in sweet dreams. Unfortunately, the vibe may feel less harmonious when you awaken, especially if unforeseen chaos lands in your lap, but try to stay cool amongst disorder. You’ll sense a shift tonight putting you in a composed headspace.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): Don’t let others push you around this morning. This cosmic climate could bring out unsavory behaviors within your community, making it important that you stand strong in your resolve. Tensions and stubborn behaviors may continue to build but try not to dig your heels in when there are opportunities for compromise.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): You may feel torn between your personal and professional lives this morning. Try not to let problems at work affect your love life and vice versa, trying your best to maintain a harmonious existence. You’ll sense a shift tonight, bringing forth a transformative energy that can help you release unnecessary baggage.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): It may be hard to appreciate the more mundane aspects of life today. Though you’d rather be working on passion projects, spiritual goals, or finding enlightenment, try not to abandon your to-do lists. Don’t feel guilty if you need to take a step back especially if you have internal wounds that need mending.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): Watch out for power struggles within your most intimate relationships this morning. Try to be sensitive to what others may be going through, especially when it comes to companions you’re more successful than. Old frenemies could re-emerge later in the day, though you should stay on guard for ulterior motives.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): Honour your emotions without discrediting those around you. If you feel as though conflict or issues have been difficult to resolve, consider taking a step back. You’ll sense a shift tonight, supercharging your creative mind throughout the next two days.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): You’ll be eager to complete your to-do list this morning. This celestial exchange could cause you to make errors unintentionally, bringing forth more work as you scramble to perform damage control. Lean into your spiritual side today, keeping your eyes open for signs and synchronicities.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): Try to remember that true confidence must be found from within, and avoid seeking approval from friends if you can’t be true to yourself in the process. Tensions may brew later in the day, threatening to trigger power struggles within professional and intimate relationships.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): Keep tabs on your mood as you go through your morning routine, and take care to treat others with the same compassion you’d hope to receive. Watch out for romantic disagreements and consider taking a step back to reclaim a sense of harmony if you start to feel overstimulated or angry.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): Your internal dialogue could take you down some strange roads this morning. The conflict you’ve been struggling with behind the scenes may finally come to a head, though it might be best to reach out to a friend if you’re having trouble resolving these issues by yourself. Try to find the connection between your mind, body, and heart or you could begin to feel overstimulated and disconnected.