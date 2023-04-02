See how your stars are going to be aligned this Sunday, 2 April 2023. Aries will have a chance of getting a salary hike in the next few days. Taurus will find that the comfort levels are taking a hit. Gemini will be able to take out a good amount of time for their significant other. Cancer might experience fever and cold because of seasonal changes. Leo will be able to complete their work without any hindrance. Virgo’s health may become a matter of concern. Government officials will aid Libra in completing their important work. Scorpio need to pay extra attention to their job. Sagittarius are going to spend quality time with their loved ones.

Let’s look at how this Sunday is going to remain for you:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): If you are a working professional, then you may get transferred in the next few days. Meanwhile, you will have a chance of getting a raise in your salary soon. You might form a new love relationship. Try to have a cordial relationship with high-ranking officers. This Sunday is ideal for iron traders.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): You will find that the comfort in your life is decreasing, and you will have to work very hard to achieve your goals. You may struggle with diarrhoea due to acidity. You are also going to find yourself mentally exhausted, so make sure that you get proper rest today.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): If you are in politics, then your reputation will get a boost. You will be able to take out a good amount of time for your significant other. You might hear a delightful news about your business, and will indulge in discussion with scholarly individuals. You are going to be blessed with peace and prosperity in your family.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): You might experience fever and cold because of seasonal changes. You are going to be stressed because of decline in your income. Your relationship may get ruined because of misunderstandings. Parents need to focus on their children.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): You will be able to complete your work without any hindrance. You can find excellent opportunities in your career. You will be able to create new income sources. Consider relying on your skills and talent. You will remain disciplined in your daily routine.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): Your health may concern you this Sunday. Don’t start a rivalry with your close ones. Consider not making any changes in your business. Don’t let your temper prevail. You might go through some issues in your relationships. You might be required to work overtime at office over the next few days.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): Government officials will aid you in completing your important work. You are going to see an increase in your confidence this Sunday. Your will become friends with wise people. Your married life will become better. You will also see an increase in your popularity.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): You need to pay extra attention to your job. You will find yourself getting upset over not being able to finish your work on time. You will be able to easily resolve legal disputes. You might make property deals.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): You are going to spend quality time with your loved ones. Don’t get disheartened if you face criticism. Try not to depend on others for work. High-ranking officers can interefere in your work.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): You won’t find your workplace environment very favourable today. If you are a media professional, then you may face some challenges. Some may struggle with acidity or gas-related problems.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): You will give good performance at your workplace. Your family may hold an auspicious ceremony.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): You can make mistakes during financial transactions. Creative activities will catch your interest. You may go on a long-distance journey. You will be supported by elderly family members.

