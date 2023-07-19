See how your stars are going to align on Wednesday, 19 July 2023. Cancer should watch out for clashes on social media, Leo shall find themselves speaking on crucial matters. Virgo should pay attention to their decisions, Libra should be mindful of not lowering their behaviour. Today’s cosmic climate will encourage Scorpio to feel confident as a seasoned professional.

Let’s see how this Wednesday unfolds for you:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): The day shall elevate your social skills and ability to charm others. Lean into these vibes by nurturing friendships, and consider keeping your mind active with artistic pursuits. A supportive stream of energy shall reconnect you with your truest identity and passions. Watch out for drama this evening especially where financial matters are concerned.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): You’ll have an opportunity to articulate what’s in your heart without seeming dramatic. Don’t be afraid to get honest about your emotional needs, deepest desires, and grievances, but remember to listen as well. A healing energy will fill your home later in the day, marking the perfect excuse to stay comfy within your space.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): Today’s cosmic climate shall sharpen your wits and supercharge the sector of your chart that governs communication. Showcasing your intelligence will provide a serious high right now, and people will be eager to learn from what you have to say.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): You’ll find that it’s easiest to learn with all your five senses today. This celestial exchange will supercharge your ability to experience the material realms, so be sure to fully embrace beautiful surroundings. Watch out for clashes on social media and try not to become distracted by your screens.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): Today’s vibes are perfect for speaking up on matters that are important to you, especially when it comes to advocating for yourself. Good vibes flow into the afternoon asking you to find healing through your spirituality while also opening you up to messages from beyond.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): Eureka moments may find you early this morning. New information may also float to the surface, but try not to repeat any unkind gossip that lands in your ears. Pay attention to the decisions you make, reminding you that it’s possible to break cycles if you truly wish to change.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): You could awaken to full inboxes and plenty of people clamoring for your attention. New admirers may reveal themselves later this afternoon so be sure to keep your eyes peeled for subtle hints. Take care not to lower your behavior just because someone else is acting poorly.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): You should feel confident as a seasoned professional, eager to showcase your specific brand of expertise. Good vibes flow later this afternoon asking you to nurture your body as it continues to carry you through the workday.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): Your intuition will be supercharged this morning, providing you with special insights from beyond the veil. Optimism and generosity also pair well with these vibes, so don’t hold back if your heart wishes to move freely.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): Lean into today’s vibes by using your voice, and pay attention to the narrative you create for yourself. Opportunities to heal will come to fruition though you may need to embrace emotional release and the art of letting go.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): Your mind will focus on matters of the heart today. This cosmic climate will also elevate your powers of persuasion, especially when you approach important topics from a diplomatic and light-hearted disposition. Take a moment to say nice things to the mirror, nudging you to pep yourself up.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): Organization and teamwork will be your best friends this morning. You may a more bustling office environment but don’t feel guilty about speaking loudly if you require assistance or attention. Watch your words this evening threatening to trigger miscommunications.