Know how your stars are going to be aligned this Saturday, 18 March 2023. Aries are going to feel loved and accepted by their community. Taurus will be able to heal their psyche. Gemini should begin their day by indulging in yoga, meditation, or discussions around philosophy. The current cosmic climate will encourage Cancers to listen to their heart. Leo should embrace today’s supportive vibes by indulging in self-care or opening up to their significant other. This Saturday’s cosmic climate will encourage Virgo to get organised and take control of their situation. The voice of Aquarius is going to have an uplifting and healing effect on other people. This Saturday’s cosmic climate can bring healing to the mind, body, and soul of Pisces.

Let’s look at how this Saturday plays out for you:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): You are going to feel loved and accepted by your community this morning. Today is ideal for forging new alliances. Consider spending some time outdoors, especially if you have already spent a lot of time on your screen. Don’t hesitate to open up to people you trust, as the current cosmic climate will make your conversations deep.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): You will be able to heal your psyche if you set boundaries this morning. Make sure that you are being gentle to other people. Try to connect with like-minded spiritual people in the evening, as the philosopher within you wakes up. You will get in a more private and introspective mood later in the day.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): Begin your day by indulging in yoga, meditation, or discussions around philosophy. Today’s cosmic climate can help in healing your soul. Don’t hesitate to cut yourself from anyone who doesn’t respect your personal space. Later in the day, a shift will happen that will allow you to make new friends throughout the next weeks.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): The current cosmic climate will encourage you to listen to your heart when it comes to intimacy and feeling vulnerable. You may face pushback from your colleagues who are not very close to you. You will feel good vibes in the evening, and perspective regarding relationships will be transformed.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): Embrace today’s supportive vibes by indulging in self-care or opening up to your significant other. You should be careful about unexpected obstacles. The current vibes will encourage you to remove clutter from your mind. Consider indulging in meditation, breath work, and a cleansing salt bath. Follow your gut, as your intuition is enhanced.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): This Saturday’s cosmic climate will encourage you to get organised and take control of your situation. You will also feel inspired to focus on your physical wellness. You may receive wild epiphanies, so make sure that your note them down.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): Your playful and quirky nature will attract people towards you this morning. Consider cleaning your space later, as the current cosmic climate encourages you to focus on getting organised. You will be surrounded by a loving and romantic energy.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): Pay attention to your emotional and physical needs this morning. The current vibes are ideal for completing your tasks. You will feel inspired to express yourself in a creative way. So, consider engaging in an arts and crafts activity. You will also feel motivated to take your health more seriously.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): Today’s cosmic climate will make you more truthful. The people around you will well-receive whatever ideas or perspective you offer them. You will prioritise your health and wellness today. You will want to lay low comfortably at your home, but you will want to socialise again later.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): You are going to feel comfort and security at home this morning. But you may face tension, especially if someone hurts your ego. Try to get some fresh air outside in case you need some time for yourself. Your words will be able to transform people in the evening. You will be put in touch with your emotions later by the current cosmic climates.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): Your voice is going to have an uplifting and healing effect on other people this morning. Try to offer support to your friends who going through a rough period. But make sure that you are also paying attention to your emotional needs. Take out some time for solitude and introspection this evening. You will sense a shift later that will put you in a curious and social mood.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): This Saturday’s cosmic climate can bring healing to your mind, body, and soul. Your community is going to empower you, making it ideal to socialise with people you trust.

