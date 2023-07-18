See how your stars are going to align on Tuesday, 18 July, 2023. Cancer should consider venturing out into the sun, Leo should be mindful of other people’s privacy. Virgo should maintain grace today, Libra should be strict with themselves to stay on task. Today’s cosmic climate will encourage Scorpio to showcase authenticity while maintaining privacy.

Let’s see how this Tuesday unfolds for you:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): Start your day with positive mantras and confidence-boosting. Watch out for a confusion mid-morning, understanding that you may not be seeing the world through a perfectly clear lens. Just be sure to slow down later tonight, taking care to connect with your surroundings and sense of gratitude.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): Your ego may be slightly more sensitive than usual today. Tuning out what others may be saying or thinking could be difficult, though you can overcome these wonky vibes by acknowledging that true confidence comes from within, even if it’s sometimes a struggle.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): You may feel restricted by your own words, threatening to trigger misunderstandings. Mental blocks could also make it difficult to focus, but try not to get frustrated if your brain needs extra time to process.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): You may feel uninterested in materialism and money this morning. Though it can be good for the spirit to find value in what is free, try not to jeopardise your financial security during a moment of apathy. Consider venturing out into the sun as the hours pass.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): An unbalanced connection could throw you off your groove, especially if boundaries are blurred, or you begin to obsess over your image. You may want to consider treating yourself to something special. Be mindful of other people’s privacy as it would be easy to cross lines without realising you’ve done so.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): You’ll be in a private mood. Unfortunately, an unbalanced connection may disrupt your plans for solitude, as loved ones may not be so eager to give you space. Don’t feel guilty about setting boundaries if you’re not in the mood to socialise, but remember to maintain grace in the process.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): Try not to get distracted as the day kicks off. Social situations, technological devices, and an active community could all deter you from your to-do lists, so you’ll need to be strict with yourself in order to stay on task.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): You may struggle between showcasing authenticity while maintaining privacy today. Allow your creative side to shine through, but don’t feel obligated to reveal intimate truths. Luckily, people won’t question your desire for boundaries as the day continues to unfold, allowing you to step into the limelight as a professional without feeling overly exposed.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): Good vibes will surround you, activating the sector of your chart that governs luck and spirituality. You’ll be in a particularly generous mood right now, though you should be mindful of how free you are with your heart. Consider joining a meditation circle or visiting a spiritual practitioner.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): An indecisive energy may find you, causing you to weigh multiple options before committing to one path. Themes around loyalty will come into play later in the day, and you’ll discover a newfound appreciation for those that have stood by you.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): Today shall bring forth a harmonious energy perfect for nurturing love. Luckily, you’ll have time to reclaim your confidence before evening settles in. Plan on fully embracing domestic bliss before the day comes to a close.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): Try not to throw yourself off balance today. Too many irons in the fire could cause you to feel energetically and emotionally depleted, making it important that you prioritize specific goals. It might be wise to draft a more organized plan for your ambitions moving forward.