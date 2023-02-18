This is how your stars are going to be aligned today, 18 February, 2023. Aries should be wary of the stubborn behaviours and power struggles this morning. For Taurus, spending some time away from loved ones can ultimately strengthen the bond. Gemini will have to trust their intuition without leaving practicality today. Cancer may see their confidence waiver. Some emotional heavy lifting may be needed in Leo’s love life. Capricorns should allow themselves to move slowly this morning and not pay attention to anyone who tries to rush their process. Aquarius should not lose the grasp of healthy boundaries that they have fought to implement. Pisces should give themselves a moment for embracing the mind or soul connectivity.

This is how the cosmic climate is going to remain for you this Saturday:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): Be wary of the stubborn behaviours and power struggles this morning. Today, the world may appear to be a colder place. Luckily, you can get rid of these negative vibes by connecting with your loved ones and community. You are going to crave solitude later in the day. You are going to feel like socialising later tonight, allowing you to embrace the spirit of Saturday.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): Spending some time away from your loved ones can ultimately cause your bond with them to strengthen. You are going to feel a shift later in the day, bringing your compassionate and altruistic side. You will be encouraged to give back throughout the coming weeks. Seek ways for elevating and supporting your community and neighbourhood.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): You will have to trust your intuition without leaving practicality today. You can encounter a kindred spirit this afternoon. So, make sure that you are articulating a creative and quirky post. The vibe is going to shift later in the day, getting you in a serious yet empathetic headspace. However, you may require to practice tough love with yourself and other people. You will be filled with divine inspiration. This is an ideal occasion to work on a passion project.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): You may see your confidence waiver this morning. So, don’t feel guilty about keeping a low profile for now. Fortunately, you are going to feel more comfortable standing in your power later. You will experience good vibes later in the day. Your intuition and manifestation skills will elevate throughout the next month.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): Some emotional heavy lifting may be needed in your love life this morning. So, be wary about how you articulate yourself as you may end up saying the wrong thing inadvertently. Your words are going to come back with grace and hope fortunately, allowing you to restore harmony if you got into conflict earlier in the day. You are going to feel a shift and your most inmate bonds will be strengthened. You will be pushed to evolve and transform on a soul level.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): You will see yourself getting distracted easily this morning and face unforeseen circumstances. You should try to embrace whatever the universe throws at you right now. You should stay grounded and draft a to-do list in case you find it hard to stay on task. Fortunately, you are going to have an opportunity to shake off these funky vibes by catching up on lost work. You will feel a shift later in the day and a sweet energy will enter your love life.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): The insecurities you had when you were younger could come back to the surface this morning. Fortunately, you will get an opportunity to overcome these nuances if you ground in the present while seeking ways to lift your sense of empowerment and confidence. You will experience a shift later in the day and will be inspired towards wellness. You need to ensure that you nurture your health throughout the next few weeks. Doing so is going to bring rewards to your heart and soul.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): You are going to feel tad nostalgic and morose this morning. Today’s cosmic climate can nudge you to hide under the covers, though you will be better off leaning into the music, fashion, and culture of your formative years. Fortunately, you will start to feel more elevated and playful later in the day. You will be filled with good vibes tonight, encouraging you to pursue any passion that is in your heart.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): Avoid letting a stubborn disposition stop you from evolving and moving forward this morning. Fortunately, you will be able to move past these funky vibes without hurting your pride. Later in the day, the big softy living inside your heart will be unleashed, and you will be provided plenty of love and emotional fulfilment.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): Allow yourself to move slowly this morning and don’t pay attention to anyone who tries to rush your process. Later today, your curiosity and emotional intelligence will be awakened. You will be inspired to forge more meaningful connections with your family and friends through emotional exchange.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): This morning, don’t lose the grasp of healthy boundaries that you have fought to implement this morning. Fortunately, you are going to feel more positive and open to other people this afternoon. The social butterfly within you will be triggered and your charisma will be elevated. Allow yourself to use your voice later in the day. The vibes of this Saturday will allow you to have meaningful conversations with the people you love the most.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): Give yourself a moment for embracing the mind/soul connectivity today. Deep healing from within can be unleashed, especially if you take help from the higher power while being compassionate to yourself. Moments of clarity will come later in the day, providing new sharpness to your thoughts. Meanwhile, a rush of support will be brought from beyond the veil. Your confidence, popularity, and endurance will be elevated.

