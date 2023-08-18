See how your stars are going to align on Friday, 18 August 2023. Cancer shall wrap up the workweek efficiently. Leo should learn with a hands-on approach, while Virgo should be mindful to keep a compassionate message. Libra should revolutionise the way they think and feel. Today’s cosmic climate will encourage Scorpio to perform random acts of kindness.

Let’s see how this Friday unfolds for you:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): You may be asked to put group interests before your own this morning. Luckily, you will realise the value of teamwork, making it easier to accept personal sacrifices to gain a little more for everyone. Get moving as evening settles in, accentuating the importance of physical fitness.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): Vow to be your most authentic and outspoken self today. This cosmic climate can also help you gain new friendships, especially later today, triggering chance encounters that may lead to lasting bonds. Do something creative and fun, nudging you to embrace the activities and people who light the fire within.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): It’ll be easy to articulate your emotions in a way that makes sense. Honor your truth under this cosmic climate, but be mindful to consider what others may be going through as well. A jolt of creative energy will find you, giving you an artistic lens from which you can process your feelings.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): Your heart and mind will work in tandem today. This cosmic climate will also accentuate your natural intelligence and organisational skills, helping you wrap up the workweek efficiently and with ease. Chance encounters could lead to fascinating conversations so don’t be afraid to chat with any interesting individuals who cross your path.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): A grounding and intellectual energy shall rule the table. Learning will be easier with a hands-on approach, so be sure to throw yourself into the mix when it comes to acquiring new knowledge or skills. You may see some unexpected career movement though staying present and centered will give you an opportunity to prove your worth around the office.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): The stars will ask you to step up and use your voice today. This cosmic climate can help you leave a strong impression, though you should be mindful to keep a compassionate and positive message. Keep your eyes peeled for signs that you’re not alone, supercharging your intuition and spirituality.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): You’ll be deep in conversation with yourself as the morning kicks off. This celestial union is great for sorting through your thoughts and ideas, creating the perfect ambiance for a brainstorming session in solitude. You may be asked to change your behaviours or opinions, urging you to revolutionise the way you think and feel.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): Your social media feeds will be abuzz this morning. Though this cosmic climate will encourage you to become part of the conversation, avoid triggering topics that could leave a sour taste in your mouth. Consider performing random acts of kindness later today, encouraging you to spread love in unpredictable ways.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): The day shall force you to seek professional goals and personal aspirations. You may also want to seek advice from more seasoned colleagues, taking an opportunity to learn and improve. Consider shaking up your routine later today, nudging you to improve the systems you’ve implemented on yourself.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): Keep your eyes peeled for signs, synchronicities, and messages from the universe this morning. This celestial union is poised to supercharge your intuition, giving you an edge when it comes to receiving guidance and support from beyond. Follow your creative whims, promising to revolutionise how you think and feel.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): Don’t shy away from serious or intimate conversations this morning. This celestial union will bring a transformative energy to the table as well, helping you reshape the way you think and feel. Take an action towards personal growth this evening, even if doing so requires you to cut ties with certain situations or relationships.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): A light-hearted and flirtatious energy takes center stage this morning. Lean into these vibes by moving with grace and embracing sweetness, offering a kind word to the people you encounter. Be mindful to connect with your passions and your biggest cheerleaders as evening settles in.