Aries (21 March – 19 April): You will feel harmonious this morning. Embrace today’s supportive vibes by catching up with your peers. Acknowledge your emotions and needs later in the day, especially if you become irritated or fatigued. The universe will push you to embrace self-care later tonight.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): You will feel spiritually uplifted and will be surrounded by positive energy. You could face tense internal conflict and external disagreements in the coming days. Consider enjoying solitude as the day comes to an end.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): Your friends and well-wishers are going to love and adore you this morning. Your charisma will be enhanced today. Consider giving yourself a break from your electronic devices later this afternoon, otherwise you can feel fatigued. Try to seek support from your loved ones if you need to.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): Today’s vibes are going to be sweet and supportive today. You may become rebellious later in the day, but don’t challenge authority figures. You will be encouraged to set boundaries with others later this evening.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): You are going to feel happy this morning. The current cosmic climate can help you in manifesting your desires. Internal frustrations could be triggered later in the afternoon. Consider focusing on healing yourself before you go to sleep tonight.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): Take steps towards your success this morning. The current cosmic climate can allow you to focus on your ambitions. Be careful when it comes to drama later today. Consider avoiding social media feeds that are triggering and negative. You will have the opportunities to indulge in some TLC later.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): Today is ideal for meditation and positive mantras. You can receive some blessings this Tuesday. Be careful about the tensions arising in your love life. Tonight, you will have a chance to brush off any drama that you might have faced in the past few days.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): You will be inspired to focus on wellness and harmony by removing what no longer serves you. Today’s vibes are ideal for indulging in yoga. Avoid getting overwhelmed by your responsibilities later in the day, and prioritise your goals. Try to go to bed early in order to feel fully refreshed.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): Today’s cosmic climate will encourage you to connect with people around you. But make sure that you are wary of competitive or jealous behaviour. Try to indulge in a fun activity later tonight.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): You will be inspired to help others in making their lives better today. But make sure that you prioritise your needs. You may get moody later this afternoon. Embrace safety and comfort at your home, as the universe pushes you to recharge before you go to bed.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): Don’t hesitate to indulge in some flirting this morning. Today’s vibes are ideal for relaxation. Make sure that you maintain your cool later in the afternoon, otherwise you may face tensions.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): You will feel happy if you indulge in small acts of kindness today. You should be watchful of drama later in the day. Fortunately, you will have the chance to embrace luxury later tonight.

