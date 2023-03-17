This is how your stars are going to be aligned this Friday, 17 March 2023. Aries should try to recall their dreams after waking up. Taurus should consider meditating on their goals. The current cosmic climate will encourage Gemini for transformation. Cancer should not hesitate to be vulnerable with someone they trust. Today’s vibes will encourage Leo to remove unwanted items and clear their space. Virgo should begin their day by embracing their confident and authentic self. Libra are going to feel a little emotional this morning. New doors will open up and old ones will close for Aquarius today. Pisces will feel a deep connection with their community.

Have a look at how this Friday is going to unfold for you:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): Try to recall your dreams after waking up, as you may receive guidance in your dreams. Be watchful of social media later in the afternoon, and avoid drama online, otherwise your harmony can be disrupted. Fortunately, today’s cosmic climate will elevate you, but you are required to have healthy boundaries.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): Consider meditating on your goals after waking up this morning. You will be surrounded by relief providing vibes later. Your charisma will be enhanced later in the afternoon. The current cosmic climate will bring you popularity, success, and status.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): The current cosmic climate will encourage you for transformation this morning. Embrace this Friday’s vibes by removing any bad behaviour, and get serious about pursuing a higher path. You are going to be blessed with luck and optimism. Try to set boundaries this afternoon in case you require self-care.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): Don’t hesitate to be vulnerable with someone you trust. Don’t let the social pressure make you forget who you really are, or your confidence can falter. You are going to find fulfilment in your relationships.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): Today’s vibes will encourage you to remove unwanted items and clear your space. A harmonious and quirky energy will fill you later, but make sure that you are maintaining healthy boundaries. You should open up to someone you trust later this afternoon, as the universe works towards strengthening your relationships.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): Begin your day by embracing your confident and authentic self. Consider monitoring your stress levels as you prioritise wellness. You can rely on your spirituality if you start to feel unsteady later in the afternoon. The current cosmic climate is perfect for self-care, romance, and philosophical exchange.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): You are going to feel a little emotional this morning. Don’t hesitate to confront your feelings as doing so will offer you an opportunity to release what you no longer wish to carry. Later, current vibes will encourage you to become more expressive. Make sure that you are being practical as you go about your agenda.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): Embrace today’s vibes by saying anything that is required to be said, even if it has the potential to cause tension. Your relationships can temporarily suffer if you don’t find balance between your mind and heart. As the evening arrives, try to work on a creative project and nurture your confidence through artistic expression.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): Today’s cosmic climate will bring forth prosperity in your life. Your focus is going to shift towards socialising and attaining knowledge. You may find yourself a little more curious than normal. If you feel like you are getting overstimulated, then seek ways to ground your mind, body, and heart.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): Allow the boss inside you to wake up this morning. Today is ideal for drawing lines and working towards your goals. But consider being in the present moment later in the day. Don’t let yourself be discouraged if you feel stuck later in the afternoon. You will be surrounded by good vibes, creating an ideal situation for creative expression.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): New doors will open up and old ones will close for you today. Today’s cosmic climate will encourage you to work harder for you dreams coming days. Pay attention to your your domestic budget later in the afternoon.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): You will feel a deep connection with your community this morning. Try to have solitude later in the afternoon to tap into your spirituality for finding tranquillity within the busy world. Sweet but serious conversations may get triggered later.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.