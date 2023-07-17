See how your stars are going to align on Monday, 17 July 2023. Cancer will experience a soft spot for themselves, Leo shall feel deep personal intentions. Virgo shall feel loved by community, Libra should listen to their business savvy mind. Today’s cosmic climate will encourage Scorpio to feel immense grace.

Let’s see how this Monday unfolds for you:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): Your ambitions are liable to change, kicking off an eighteen-month cycle that will bring through personal breakthroughs. Allow your imagination to dream up new possibilities, offering you an escape. This cosmic climate will force you to face your feelings.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): Your inner genius will shine today. Keep a pen and paper handy as you navigate these vibes, and be sure to outline a list of accomplishments you’d like to hit throughout the next six months.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): Lean into the people that bring you a sense of security. This cosmic climate will have you reflecting on your sense of self-worth, causing you to gravitate toward those who make you feel valued so break free from unhealthy connections.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): A buzz will linger in the air gearing you up for today’s new moon. The universe will have a soft spot for you right now, making it the ideal time to ask for a little extra support from beyond the veil.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): Brace yourself for plenty of activity in the sky and in your mind. This lunation is perfect for setting deeply personal intentions that can lead to emotional growth, though swimming through sensitive waters may put you in a solitary mood.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): You should feel popular, supported, and loved by your community. This lunation will also spotlight your online image, making it a good time to envision how you’d like to be seen six months from now.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): Listen to your business savvy mind. Professional ambitions will weigh heavily on your mind, marking the perfect occasion to outline a plan for the next six months. You’ll sense a cosmic shift kicking off a year-and-a-half cycle that will ask you to reevaluate your relationships.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): There will be plenty of activity gracing skies. You shall experience one of the most spiritually significant days, so be sure to flex your manifestation muscles while commuting with the universe.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): Themes around commitment will come into play asking you to set intentions centered around where devotions lie. Opportunities for transformation will be pronounced right now, so try not to focus on relationships alone but also on your own personal goals.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): Love will hang majorly in the air for you. These vibes are perfect for setting intentions around harmony, romance, and healthy partnerships, so be sure to direct your focus accordingly. You may be forced to make important decisions gearing you up for personal transformation.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): Today, your efficient side will allow you to maintain order over your dominion, making it a good time to consider what you can comfortably add to your plate throughout the coming months. By evening, you’ll begin to feel more secure in your words and opinions.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): Don’t be afraid to shine as this shall inspire you to be unapologetically yourself. This astrological event is also perfect for setting creative goals, though you should be mindful of making room for fun as well. Do something nice for your body before the day comes to a close.