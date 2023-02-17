This is how your stars are going to be aligned today, 17 February 2023. Aries will see their dreams start to take shape this afternoon. Taurus will be able to easily elevate their social standing. Gemini should not feel guilty when it comes to cutting ties with toxic relationships, be it online or in the real world. Leo will move towards healthier habits and behaviours effortlessly. Virgo are going to win hearts today with their charm and grace. Scorpio should allow the creativity inside them to flourish. Aquarius are going to feel in sync with the world around them. Pisces will be in the limelight today.

This is how the day is going to be for you this Friday, 17 February:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): Your dreams will begin to take shape this afternoon. Consider keeping your big plans secret just a little longer, and work towards your goals behind the scenes. This evening, the air will be filled by a sweetness, which will encourage you to let down your guard with someone special. Your ideas and words are going to travel far, especially on social media and in extended social circles.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May):

Today, you will be able to easily elevate your social standing. Carry yourself with joy and positivity when you pursue activities and tasks that can allow you to get ahead. But consider keeping a mysterious allure as you go about your to-do list so that you can hang on to your secrets. Consider opting for a meditation session this evening as your intuition and ability to connect with the other side will be enhanced.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June):

Don’t feel guilty when it comes to removing yourself from toxic relationships, be it online or in the real world. These vibes will encourage you to embrace people and situations that make you happy. Luck is going to be on your side this evening, creating an ideal occasion to get guidance and assistance.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July):

You should lean into love today. You will be encouraged to embrace the compassionate philosopher that is inside you. You are going to be hopeful, yet serious, when it comes to your path toward success.

Leo (23 July – 22 August):

You are going to move towards healthier habits and behaviours effortlessly today. Your leadership skills will get a boost so, don’t be hesitant to be authoritative. You will be able to connect with your loved ones in a better manner. You should seek opportunities for intellectual discussions. Doing so is going to bring you closer to the individuals you care about the most. You will experience a harmonious energy later tonight.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September):

You are going to win hearts today with your charm and grace. It is the perfect time to step into the limelight and pursue what your heart desires the most. You will be up for any challenges up ahead as you find your inner strength.

Libra (23 September – 22 October):

Today’s vibes will encourage you to show appreciation for your nearest and dearest, creating an ideal day for light conversation, home-cooked meals, and lots of affection. Your charms are going to be irresistible, so ensure that you direct your attention towards relationships that matter the most to you. You will be in a creative and playful mood.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November):

Allow the creativity within you to flourish. Today is all about following your creative whims and putting efforts to make your dreams true. Your home is going to be filled with good vibes this evening, making you feel a sense of satisfaction as you complete domestic chores like cooking, organising, and cleaning. You will experience a shift as the day comes to an end, putting you in a nostalgic mood.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December):

Today, you will be able to feel at peace with your emotions. It is the perfect time to nurture both yourself and others. This evening will be an ideal occasion to share your unique ideas and talents. As the day comes to an end, your curiosity will impress others.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January):

Let yourself embrace positivity and whimsy. Don’t be hesitant to put your trust in others. Your home will be filled with a chatty and joyous energy, which will create a perfect day to host your loved ones for supper. You will feel more grounded as the day comes to an end.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February):

Today, you are going to feel in sync with the world around you. You should stay grounded in reality to appreciate your surroundings better. Spending time in nature will be soothing. You will transform your introverted self into a more social and outgoing personality. You will continue to experience good vibes as the day comes to an end, enhancing your aura throughout the next two days.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March):

You will be the centre of attention this evening. The cosmic climate is going to help you in establishing yourself in new social circles. You will be in a contemplative and private mood throughout the next two days.

