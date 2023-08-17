See how your stars are going to align on Thursday, 17 August 2023. Cancer should bask in spiritual ambiance while Leo should appreciate small moments of beauty. Virgo should prioritise their own agenda and Libra should practice introspection. Today’s cosmic climate will encourage Scorpio to set aside time for self-care.

Let’s see how this Thursday unfolds for you:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): A restless energy could interrupt your sleep early this morning. Try not to read into any strange dreams that leave you tossing and turning, trusting that your subconscious is working itself out. You’ll start to see rewards for all your hard work later tonight, ushering in blessings from beyond the veil.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): The day shall bring a tense energy to the table. These vibes will make it easier for you to tap into the collective, so try not to be discouraged if you experience nightmares or strange dreams. Luckily, you’ll feel elevated and energized as the morning unfolds, bringing a bit of fun or creativity into your routines.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): Repressed emotions may boil over into the dream realms today. Luckily, you’ll feel more composed and at peace once you’ve awakened, though your heart may require a bit of nurturing. Just be sure to carve out some time for solitude and self-care as the day comes to a close, promising to bring moments of enlightenment and internal healing.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): The cosmic climate shall create a spiritual ambiance that will usher in special messages while you dream. Unfortunately, it may be difficult to recall these astral realm encounters once you’ve awakened, but do your best to take note of any significant memories that stick.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): The day shall heighten your senses while asking you to connect with a strong sense of gratitude. These vibes pair well with counting blessings and appreciating small moments of beauty, so be sure to connect with your surroundings in a way that feels meaningful.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): You may feel a bit unrested when you awaken this morning. Luckily, your aura will benefit from some cosmic support as the hours pass, especially when you allow others to shower you with attention. Be sure to connect with your personal goals, understanding that the stars are granting permission to prioritise your own agenda.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): Try not to be disturbed if you awaken from unpleasant dreams. Though the energy at play could get a little intense, your psyche likely needs to sort itself out. Give yourself plenty of space for introspection by bringing organization to your heart, mind, and soul.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): You may be called to do some group organizing today. People will look to you for guidance and answers right now, though promoting teamwork can help take some of the pressure off yourself. Just be sure to set aside time for self-care or romance later tonight, activating the sector of your chart that governs love.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): Emotional blocks may reveal themselves in the dream realms, this morning. Be sure to honor what your heart is trying to stay, but try not to let strange astral realm encounters linger into the waking hours. Take a moment to get organized later tonight, triggering your efficient side.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): The spirit realms will be active early this morning. Though this cosmic climate could lead to psychically charged dreams, it may be difficult to decipher what the other side is trying to say. Use this energy as motivation to have a conversation with the other side, asking for signs to validate your point of view and the path ahead.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): An organized and transformative energy will follow you today. Lean into these vibes by taking a practical look at your situation, noting how you hope to grow. Remember that sacrifices must often be made in order to make room for change, making it important that you get comfortable with the idea of letting go.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): A restless energy will manifest in the very early hours. Though this cosmic climate could lead to restless sleep or unpleasant dreams, you’ll have a chance to reclaim harmony as the hours unfold. Give yourself permission to move at your own pace, but remember to stay connected with your to-do lists.