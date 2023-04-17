Know how your stars are going to be aligned this Monday, 17 April 2023. The current cosmic climate will encourage Aries to work towards their future. Taurus should not feel bad if they have to rely on their connections. Gemini should be practical when it comes to pursuing their professional ambitions. Cancer may get signs of their dreams becoming a reality. Leo should make sure that they pay attention to their most important business relationships today. Virgo should make sure that they fulfil the promises that they made in the past. Libra will feel inspired to work hard and get organised. Scorpio should not feel bad about having fun every now and again.

Let’s have a glance at how this Monday is going to unfold for you:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): The current cosmic climate will encourage you to work towards your future. But make sure that you are also taking your breaks. You will feel a shift in the evening, that will inspire you to go about your next two days boldly.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): Don’t feel bad if you have to rely on your connections today. Today’s vibes are ideal for asking for referrals and references if you need them. You can feel free to scroll through your devices this afternoon. You are going to feel a shift in the evening, that will put you in a potentially temperamental headspace.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): Be practical when it comes to pursuing your professional ambitions today. You will feel inspired to socialise and make new connections in the evening. Meanwhile, your intuition will also be enhanced today.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): You may get signs of your dreams becoming a reality. Make sure that you are in contact with the higher power as afternoon arrives. You will feel a shift in the evening that will inspire you to carve out a name for yourself.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): Make sure that you pay attention to your most important business relationships today. This day is ideal for networking and mingling. Make sure that you take out some time to release any stress you might be facing. You will feel elevated in the evening, especially if you are in contact with the higher power.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): Make sure that you fulfil the promises that you made in the past today. You will be surrounded by a good vibe that will encourage you to practice kindness and generosity. You will feel a shift in the afternoon, that will put you in a transactional headspace.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): You will feel inspired to work hard and get organised today. Meanwhile, make sure that you are paying attention to your body this afternoon. This Monday is perfect for embracing fun and good company.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): Don’t feel bad about having fun every now and again. You will feel motivated to nurture your health in the afternoon. Get organised and listen to what your body needs.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): Allow yourself to follow your heart, as you feel an urge to work towards a better tomorrow. Let yourself turn to a loved one when you want some support. You are going to feel elevated as the evening rolls in.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): Focus on any bright ideas you come across today. This day is ideal to brainstorm and plan a strategy for a brighter future. You will be surrounded by a light and dreamy energy in the afternoon.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): Pay attention to your financial and domestic goals today. Your wits will be sharpened and your problem-solving skills throughout the next two days. You will feel motivated to evolve and transform yourself tonight.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): Your aura is going to sparkle more today. Consider being graceful, but don’t hesitate to advocate your dreams. You will feel motivated to plan for your financial future.