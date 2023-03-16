This is how your stars are going to be aligned today, 16 March 2023. Aries may find the energy around them a little restrictive this morning. Taurus should ensure that they are giving themselves space between social interactions. Gemini may find themselves in a tense mood this Thursday. Cancer should begin their day with positive affirmations. Leo will be inspired to see their dreams into reality. The universe will protect Virgo from any hate coming their way. Aquarius should pay special attention to their thought patterns and habits. Today’s cosmic climate will allow Pisces to remove any insecurities they have.

Have a look at how this Thursday is going to unfold for you:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): You may find the energy around you a little restrictive this morning. Fortunately, you will be able to get rid of these vibes as the cosmic climate encourages you to move forward boldly. Today’s vibes will bless you with inspiration. However, you may not find it easy to move towards your goals due to your impatient nature.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): Make sure that you are giving yourself space between social interactions today. Don’t hesitate to communicate your need for space, if you feel like it. Indulge in random acts of kindness as this Thursday’s cosmic climate fills your heart with kindness. You will find an abundance of romance in your life.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): You may find yourself in a tense mood this morning. Don’t feel guilty about setting boundaries in case people are less tolerable than usual. The social butterfly within you will awaken by midmorning. You will be encouraged by the universe to pay attention to self-love and release any emotional baggage.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): You should begin your day with positive affirmations. Today’s cosmic climate can make you feel restricted or blocked, but being optimistic can help you in countering these feelings. The vibes will allow the mystic within you to awaken. You could lose focus on the important things, so consider meditating for mental clarity.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): You will be inspired to turn your dreams into reality. You will have the opportunity to change your perspective and envision a brighter future. But you may face hurdles in executing your ideas if you try to measure up to your peers. Pay attention to your to-do list this afternoon or you can end up missing on important commitments. Fortunately, you are going to feel more in control as the night falls.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): Today’s cosmic climate can trigger jealously in others, but the universe will protect you from any possible hate. Take some time out for nurturing your bond with your significant other.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): Allow your heart to open up to love and deep connections this morning. Make sure that you keep paying attention to your mental health needs.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): Don’t have unreasonable expectations from yourself or others. Avoid offering unsolicited advice. Reciting positive mantras can allow you to remove any negativity around you. You will be surrounded by a harmonious energy later this afternoon, bringing romance into your life.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): Being focused on your task and strategizing for your goals will give a boost to your confidence. Be careful about the tensions in your love life. Ensure that you are not neglecting or ignoring your partner.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): Staying optimistic and tapping into your strength is going to build your confidence. Your creativity is at an all-time high but stay organised in order to bring your visions to life. You may face tension in your domestic life, but things will get better later.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): Pay special attention to your thought patterns and habits today. Strive to become better by letting go of negative personality traits. Today’s vibes will encourage you to embrace the lovely sights, scents, sounds, and flavours around you.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): Today’s cosmic climate will allow you to remove any insecurities you have carried within yourself. Consider having a pep-talk in order to motivate yourself. Your eloquence will win you many fans. A romantic outing is on the cards.

