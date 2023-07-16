See how your stars are going to align on Sunday, 16 July 2023. Cancer shall find themselves extra sparkling today, Leo shall find aspirations within reach. Virgo should find time for quiet introspection, Libra should let down guards with someone they trust. Today’s cosmic climate will encourage Scorpio to nurture their most sacred bonds.

Let’s see how this Sunday unfolds for you:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): You won’t feel like venturing away from home. This celestial exchange is sure to fill your space with plenty of joy, so be sure to invite over company if you want to share these good vibes. You’ll feel especially introverted as midnight grows near, making it important that you make space to recharge.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): Your voice will travel far with the power to inspire. Use this energy to spread messages that are important to you, and don’t be afraid to advocate for your personal goals as well. Solitude will feel particularly necessary as the witching hour near.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): Today’s vibes are perfect for hosting brunch so be sure to follow any nurturing whims that find you. However, you may need alone time when evening settles in bringing a busy energy to your subconscious.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): Your aura will be extra sparkling today. You can expect luck to be on your side within social situations as the universe conspires to bring important connections your way. Just try not to rely too heavily on the approval of your peers understanding that true confidence comes from within.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): Your aspirations will seem within reach inspiring you to take a second look at the path toward success. Just be mindful not to put too much pressure on yourself and understand that milestones are most often reached with careful planning and plenty of patience.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): Give yourself the pleasure of adventure this morning. These vibes are perfect for exploring new corners of your neighborhood or venturing out on a road trip, especially when you have company to share these experiences with. Try to squeeze in some alone time for meditation and quiet introspection.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): You should feel comfortable letting down personal guards with someone you trust. A desire for intimacy and emotional exchange will make it easy to connect in meaningful ways, so don’t be afraid to show your true colors.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): Good vibes will flow freely this morning. A lucky and spiritual element will come into play for you, making it a good time to embrace the power of meditation and manifestation. Be sure to nurture your most sacred bonds as the hours continue to pass, soaking up what remains of the weekend with those you love most.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): A cleansing and uplifting energy will find you today. These vibes are perfect for letting go of unnecessary weight within your most intimate relationships, opting to love your closest companions fully without losing sight of any work that needs to be done within such dynamics.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): Your heart should feel full as the morning unfolds. Lean into these vibes by embracing the joys while taking care to surround yourself with good company and playful activities. Try not to get frustrated if you feel creatively stuck.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): You may feel your efficient side allowing you to maintain order over your dominion. This will make it a good time to consider what you can comfortably add to your plate.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): Don’t be afraid to share unique ideas and imaginative whims with family and friends. Creative outlets you’ve been toying with will benefit from extra eyes. Your artistic juices will continue to flow as the weekend comes to a close.