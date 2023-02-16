This is how your stars are aligned today, 16 February, 2023. Aries is going to have the inspiration to embrace success by moving past the responsibilities and roles holding them back. Taurus will receive guidance and blessings from beyond the veil today. The universe will aid Gemini in evolving past bad habits or thought patterns that have been holding them back. A perfect occasion to embrace fun with a loved one will be created for Cancer. Aquarius should let their heart guide them this morning. Pisces should consider networking and forging new connections as the doors to opportunity open up via social alliances.

This is how the cosmic climate is going to be for you this Thursday:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): You are going to have the inspiration to embrace success by moving past the responsibilities and roles holding you back. But try not to talk too much at once, particularly in the afternoon. You may receive unexpected gifts later tonight. This is the perfect occasion for opening yourself up to love and blessings.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): Be attentive towards signs as you will receive guidance and blessings from beyond the veil today. Any message you get will direct you towards a brighter future. So, make sure that you are following your institution. Avoid getting distracted or gloomy later this evening as your third eye gets threatened to be closed if you don’t focus towards higher thinking. You will experience good vibes later tonight, making it the ideal occasion to work with positive mantras or practice law of attraction.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): The universe will aid you in evolving past bad habits or thought patterns that have been holding you back. Don’t feel hesitant towards a new way of being, even if you need to adjust your mind and heart in the process. Ensure that you step away from your social media feeds in case you start feeling insecure or jealous. Fortunately, you will be able to shake off your funk later tonight.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): Today, a sweetness will fill the air, creating a perfect occasion to embrace fun with a loved one. You will also be able to direct your energy towards self-care. You may find yourself shutting down in the afternoon. It is important that you prioritise balance and harmony. Later tonight, you will be in a social and adventurous mood.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): You will be asked by the universe to take small yet meaningful steps towards the future you desire the most. You need to understand the responsibilities that come with success and push yourself to work diligently towards your personal and professional goals. You may ask the other side for assistance in case you start to feel overstimulated or overwhelmed. You should plan on investing in your spirituality with the help of meditation or by working with divination this evening. Doing so can allow you to receive healing from beyond the veil.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): You are going to be inspired to outgrow old thought patterns that are holding you back. You should allow yourself to be elevated by these supportive vibes. You will receive creative ideas from deep within, creating an ideal time to invest in your artistic self. Be wary of the jealous behaviours within yourself and others tonight. Try to find comfort and security from within, instead of seeking validation from outside sources.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): You will be asked by the stars to nurture yourself today. You can be projected to a brighter tomorrow, especially if you give yourself plenty of time and space for figuring out what you exactly want. You should remember that it is crucial to continuously evolve, even if you can’t forecast where the path may end. You should lay low at home as you practice self-care because your sense of harmony may get disturbed today. Emotional epiphanies may emerge later tonight, especially in case you lead with an open heart.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): You should consider journaling what’s in your heart and mind this morning. The cosmic climate is going to provide you a glimpse into the future that will enable you to make smart decisions as you strategize for a brighter tomorrow. Be careful about how much you take on and the expectations you are setting up for yourself, or you may end up having internal pressure and undue stress. You will experience good vibes later tonight, which will offer you an ideal occasion for doing something unexpected for yourself or your sweetheart.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): Consider spending some time outside as you embrace emotional wellness. Tap into your gratitude and move at your own pace. You should ensure that you do something nice for your body. Be wary of the disharmony at home this evening, which can trigger moodiness within yourself and your housemates. Fortunately, you will get a chance to break away from these tense and conflict-inducing vibes before the day ends.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): Don’t feel hesitant to step into the limelight as you share your creative ideas with the world. You may find new opportunities emerging, manifesting via your network of colleagues and friends. You should lay low and nurture yourself this evening as you may get mood swings and emotional tension. Fortunately, the energy is going to elevate later tonight, bringing moments of brilliance and creative inspiration. So, make sure that you are leaning on your artistic side.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): You should let your heart guide you this morning. Your emotions and subconscious can aid in directing you towards a better future. This makes it important that you are in contact with yourself in deep and meaningful ways. Be careful of what you say this afternoon, and avoid drama or petty gossip. Seek ways to clear your mind this evening and don’t be afraid to request solitude. Your home will be filled with unexpected joy and blessings later tonight.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): Consider networking and forging new connections this morning as the doors to opportunity open up via social alliances. But you should help others now as well as you must give in order to receive. Consider indulging in luxury as you treat yourself this evening. Just be careful that you don’t overindulge, especially in case of shopping or rich foods. Some excitement may fill the air as you can hear from your friend unexpectedly.

