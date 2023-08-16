See how your stars are going to align on Wednesday, 16 August 2023. Cancer should set financial intentions while Leo shouldn’t fear change. Virgo should peel eyes for signs. Libra should indulge in empowering activities. Today’s cosmic climate will encourage Scorpio to update their professional profiles.

Let’s see how this Wednesday unfolds for you:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): Lean into the day’s vibes by embracing your most authentic self, refusing to hold back because of what others may think. You’ll sense a shift just before evening rolls in, nudging you to focus on your health throughout the next two and a half days, so be sure to do something nice for your body!

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): The day’s vibes are perfect for nurturing your private life, demonstrating love and loyalty to the people you care for most. Meanwhile, you may see a supportive alliance overhead, motivating you to move boldly toward your passions. Creative ideas may also pop into your head without notice, though you’ll want to act quickly in order to manifest any brilliant visions that find you.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): Consider cracking a fresh book, diving into a new form of study, or triggering interesting discussions today. This cosmic climate will have an invigorating and curious effect on you, sharpening your wits and hunger for new information. Emotional breakthroughs may find you, especially when you listen to your heart while following passions.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): The day’s vibes pair well with setting financial intentions, so be sure to check in with your bank account and personal goals. Meanwhile, the cosmic climate shall nudge you to forge a sense of community of shared passions and interests.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): The astrological event will be one of the luckiest days of the year for you, filled with blessings and guidance. Meanwhile, don’t fear change if it can help you get ahead, even if new paths present themselves with little notice.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): Give yourself space for a quiet and peaceful morning. Enlightenment and a sense of tranquility are possible under this cosmic climate, though solitude will act as an important ingredient in making the most of these vibes. Keep your eyes peeled for signs, synchronicities, and unexpected blessings as the hours unfold, heightening your popularity and intuition.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): The day’s vibes pair well with assuming leadership roles within your social sphere and new connections could lead to important opportunities down the line. Leaning into your passions can help you release whatever no longer serves you, so be sure to engage with activities that leave you with a sense of empowerment.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): Lean into the day’s vibes by assuming control of your path toward success, feeling proud of the work you do and where you’re headed. If you’ve been meaning to update your resume, professional profiles, or online shops, use this cosmic climate as motivation.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): The universe will smile fondly upon you this morning. This astrological event will act as one of the most spiritually significant moments for you this year, making it important that you access your higher self, honor your intuition, and set intentions that matter.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): The cosmic climate will empower you to become an even more refined and composed version of yourself, helping you cut out any situations or dynamics that have left you with more trouble than you’re willing to contend with. A divine inspiration will ignite passions so follow your instincts and don’t be afraid to think outside of the box.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): A harmonious and warm energy will wash over you, activating the sector of your chart that governs love. This cosmic climate will also promote fresh starts within your most valued relationships, making it a good time to let go of any petty dramas that won’t serve you in the long run.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): The day’s vibes pair well with setting new health goals, giving yourself six months to reach these important milestones. Meanwhile, a supportive connection overhead promises to bring excitement to your conversations and love life. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself flirting with a mysterious stranger, though bonds will be fleeting if they’re not based on intellectual connection.