See how your stars are going to align on Saturday, 15 July 2023. Cancer shouldn’t indulge in internal ‘what ifs’, Leo shouldn’t overextend themselves. Virgo should try not to run away from loved ones, Libra should share their hopes. Today’s cosmic climate will encourage Scorpio to make new friends.

Let’s see how this Saturday unfolds for you:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): You may feel torn between what you want and what is expected of you, though following your passions will provide the answers you need. You should feel energised this evening, marking the perfect occasion to tidy up your space.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): Don’t feel guilty about staying in bed for as long as you please. Use this energy as an excuse to prioritize your needs, even if doing so involves canceling brunch with your friends. If there are any new relationships you’ve been hoping to pursue, consider reaching out.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): You may feel pulled in many directions as energy unfolds today though your ability to multitask can help you navigate these busy vibes. Consider investing in your mental health especially if you’ve been too busy to connect with yourself recently.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): Try not to get sucked into theoretical daydreams and internal ‘what ifs’, making the proactive decision to stay grounded and present in the beauty that surrounds you. You’ll sense a shift heightening your mood and ability to see clearly.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): Today, rather than overextending yourself try to stay up to date with peers, consider focusing on your mental, physical, and emotional needs. A desire to treat yourself will come into play, giving you permission to reap the rewards of your hard work.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): Try not to run away from loved ones. Good vibes flow later in the afternoon, encouraging you to step into your power professionally. These vibes also bode well for negotiations and setting boundaries, so be sure to direct your focus accordingly.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): Your daydreams may take you on a wild ride. Don’t hold back if you feel called to share your hopes and dreams with someone special. You’ll sense a shift, reconnecting you with your ambitions and the hard work required to reach them.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): Boundaries will be your friend creating a social yet irritable ambiance. Don’t be afraid to imagine a future with someone special. Your passionate nature and creative spirit could win you new friends, marking the perfect occasion to expand your network.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): You won’t be in the mood for connections today that don’t ignite your spirit. Just remember not to block people out based on appearances, or you could miss out on special connections. Consider setting boundaries and laying low from the comfort of home.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): Your morning will get off to a busy start, pushing you to get an early start on weekend chores and errands. Consider investing in your creative interests, nudging you to nurture your artistic self. Don’t be afraid to boldly pursue your dreams.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): Focus only on your most important relationships no matter how badly you wish to please everyone. Passions will rise this evening especially where your most intimate connections are concerned.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): Try not to let the needs of other people throw you off guard. Luckily, the vibe will lighten as you move ahead, nudging you to enjoy yourself amongst fun-loving company. New ideas could showcase potential paths forward so be sure to document any interesting hypotheticals.