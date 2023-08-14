As the country celebrates its 77th Independence Day, see how your stars are going to align. On 15 August 2023, Cancer should try unplugging from social media at night while Leo should watch out for drama. Virgo should find themselves a spiritual anchor. Libra shouldn’t fall for friendly faces. Today’s cosmic climate will encourage Scorpio to be mindful not to give away trust.

Let’s see how this Tuesday unfolds for you:

Aries (21 March – 19 April): The vibe may feel slightly overstimulating today. Take care to stay grounded, connecting with your surroundings and physical self. You may hear from an old crush or someone you used to date. Connect with your creative visions, encouraging you to express yourself through artistic means.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): Your heart will experience a plethora of emotions this morning. Don’t be afraid to embrace the feelings that flow through you, but take care to set boundaries with anyone who might purposefully hinder your joy. Plan on enjoying the comforts of home, finding ways to nurture your inner child.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): Your thoughts will be expansive and optimistic today. A flirtatious energy comes into play as evening sets in, revisiting fond memories with that special someone who can help reignite the flame. These vibes also pair well with personal pampering, taking your mental health into your hands with a radical love of self.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): Look for ways to focus on the positive this morning while taking care to avoid any news stories that may cause you to feel disenchanted by reality. Good vibes flow this evening, promoting self-care and luxurious indulgences. Try unplugging from your social media feeds later tonight, threatening to trigger drama in the digital realms.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): Try to find a happy balance between your dreams and current responsibilities. Though you’ll be eager to fight for more, success will be fleeting if you don’t have the bandwidth to keep up with the workload. Watch out for drama, as people may choose to test your boundaries.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): You’ll be deep in thought that will strengthen your intuition and connection with the other side. Unfortunately, your heightened sensitivity may feel overwhelming at times, making it important that you find a spiritual anchor to ground with.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): It may be difficult to decipher who your real friends are today. So, try not to fall for friendly faces if trust hasn’t been established yet. Love will hang in the air, marking the perfect excuse to spice up your evening with a romantic date or personal pampering.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): Boundaries may blur within matters of the heart this morning. While it can be fun to flirt and feel adored, be mindful not to give trust before it is earned. Consider taking a moment to tidy up, asking you to support yourself with healthy routines and solid structures.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): An exciting, optimistic, and hopeful energy shall grace your table today. However, tasks will mound quickly if you put too much on your plate, making it important that you touch base with your bandwidth before taking on more work. A playful energy manifests today marking the perfect excuse to do something fun with your bestie.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): Watch out for jealousy amongst your peers today. Inflated egos may cause others to covet your success, making it important to focus on yourself and the continued path toward self-improvement. Consider cleaning up your space physically and energetically, urging you to take pride in your home.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): Try not to let romantic issues hinder your joy today. Heightened sensitivities and inflated egos could lead to conflict under this cosmic climate, especially within matters of the heart. Good vibes continue to flow, putting you in a thoughtful and loving mood perfect for practicing self-care.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): Try not to get overwhelmed by details today. Though you’ll have many ideas to contend with, trying to accomplish too much at once will lead to overstimulation. Indulge in self-care as a way to destress this evening, asking you to release tension.