Aries (21 March – 19 April): You should be prepared to indulge in a lot of activities today. Challenges and growing fears can cause you to become overstimulated. Seek support and guidance from the higher power when you feel lost. You can counter the negative energies around by reciting positive mantras.

Taurus (20 April – 20 May): You could experience frustration today, and you can also become cynical. Avoid shopping online, as there is a possibility that you will overspend. The current cosmic climate will make you ignore your budget and turn your attention towards luxury.

Gemini (21 May – 20 June): Don’t let your personal problems stop you from embracing love this morning. You may feel like spending time alone, but connecting with who appreciate you can elevate you. Later in the afternoon, consider doing self-care if you are feeling worn out. Be wary of tension as the evening arrives, and try to resolve the conflict humbly.

Cancer (21 June – 22 July): Consider setting wellness goals for you this morning, or you could make unhealthy choices. You will see a strengthening of your intuition this afternoon. You should nurture your spirit, or your emotions and thoughts can overwhelm you. As the evening arrives, devote your time to solitude and self-care.

Leo (23 July – 22 August): You are going to be encouraged by today’s cosmic climate to become more expressive. Ensure that you remain true to yourself, and avoid gossip or behaviours that don’t serve you.

Virgo (23 August – 22 September): Be careful about miscommunications when it comes to matters related to love later in the day. Try to address conflict, express your desires, and choose your words wisely while you talk with your significant other. Career obligations could lead to stress in the evening, but don’t let that affect your domestic life. Consider having boundaries between your personal and professional life.

Libra (23 September – 22 October): You may get carried away by your thoughts and conversations today. Consider taking out some time to organise your mind and agenda. While it is good to have high hopes, you should also stay realistic. Setting unrealistic goals can hurt your motivation.

Scorpio (23 October – 21 November): Your love life may face disharmony today. Take out some time for your significant other and try to resolve the conflict with kindness. Consider thinking before you speak anything. You may experience tension and confusion in the evening, so try to lay low in your house.

Sagittarius (22 November – 21 December): You may face challenges today, but try not to let your negative emotions prevail. Be careful of confusion or passive-aggressive behaviour in your domestic or romantic relationship. Make sure that you are communicating clearly and kindly. Ensure that you respect the emotions of your companion.

Capricorn (22 December – 19 January): Be extra cautious about what you say this afternoon. You should avoid spilling your secrets, especially when it comes to people you don’t trust completely. You may feel sluggish with the arrival of evening. Take nutrients, hydrate yourself, and rest to counter the weakness and tiredness.

Aquarius (20 January – 18 February): Your emotions or home life may distract you a bit this morning. You should try to stay grounded as you go about your day. Later in the afternoon, you may experience confusion and can miscommunicate your thoughts. Take a break from social media later tonight as you may engage in unpleasant online conversations.

Pisces (19 February – 20 March): You may find it hard to use your voice and advocate for yourself this afternoon, but don’t let yourself get oppressed by anyone. With the arrival of the evening, you may experience conflict at your home. Consider laying low for finding peace.

